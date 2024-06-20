To afford a monthly mortgage payment, middle-class Americans need to put more than $127,000 down

That $127,750 down payment is what a household making the median income would need to put down when purchasing a typical U.S. home — valued at about $360,000 — so that the monthly mortgage payments take up no more than 30% of that household's monthly income.1

The enormous gap between the down payment needed now and five years ago underscores how the pandemic fueled a scorching-hot housing market, and why the rise in mortgage rates in the time since has cooled the market. Stubbornly high mortgage rates have pushed both buyers and sellers to the sidelines. With so few homes for sale, competition is stiff among the remaining buyers.

"Down payments have always been important, but even more so today. With so few available, buyers may have to wait even longer for the right home to hit the market, especially now that buyers can afford less. Mortgage rate movements during that time could make the difference between affording that home and not," said Skylar Olsen, chief economist at Zillow. "Saving enough is a tall task without outside help — a gift from family or perhaps a stock windfall. To make the finances work, some folks are making a big move across the country, co-buying or buying a home with an extra room to rent out. Down payment assistance is another great resource that is too often overlooked."

To save up $127,750, it would take a household making the median income about 12 years (assuming its members save 10% of their income each month with a 4% annual return). It's no wonder then that 43% of last year's buyers used a gift from family or friends for at least part of their down payment, the highest share since at least 2018.

There are still affordable pockets of the U.S. In 10 major metropolitan areas, the typical home is affordable to a median-income household with less than 20% down. Pittsburgh boasts the most affordable housing market. A median-income household there could afford the monthly payments on a typical home even with no money down.

California is on the other end of the affordability spectrum. A median-income household in San Jose would need to put down more than $1.3 million to afford the mortgage payments on a typical home — that's more than the typical home is worth in every other major market. In Los Angeles, a median-income household would need an 81.1% down payment ($780,203) to afford the typical home, the highest in the country. This helps explain why many California metros have seen population losses since 2020, as long-distance movers target areas with more affordable housing.

For those who qualify, down payment assistance can amplify savings and help a buyer enter homeownership more quickly. In Minneapolis, for example, the average amount of down payment assistance available across the metro is just under $22,750, according to data from Down Payment Resource. A median-income buyer in Minneapolis without down payment assistance would need a 27% down payment to comfortably afford the typical home. With $22,750 in down payment assistance, they would need to put 21% down.

"Homeownership is the primary source of net worth and generational wealth for most Americans, and declining affordability is making it harder for average earners to get their foot in the door of an entry-level home. Luckily, there are more than 2,373 down payment assistance programs nationwide with at least one program in every county and 10 or more programs available in 2,000 counties," said Down Payment Resource Founder and CEO Rob Chrane. "In fact, down payment assistance providers have responded to the difficult housing market by increasing the number of programs offered and expanding inventory options with support for manufactured homes and owner-occupied multi-unit homes."

Every for-sale listing on Zillow displays available down payment assistance programs that a buyer may qualify for.

Metro Area* Typical

Home Value Down Payment

Needed ($) Down Payment

Needed (%) Years to

Save** Average Down

Payment Assistance*** United States $360,681 $127,743 35.4 % 12.0 ~$17,000 New York, NY $657,279 $494,795 75.3 % 27.4 $23,660 Los Angeles, CA $962,388 $780,203 81.1 % 36.3 $42,446 Chicago, IL $321,897 $95,953 29.8 % 8.8 $9,811 Dallas, TX $381,104 $152,586 40.0 % 12.9 $12,670 Houston, TX $310,707 $76,825 24.7 % 7.9 $10,618 Washington, DC $568,862 $188,087 33.1 % 11.2 $20,161 Philadelphia, PA $362,204 $103,471 28.6 % 9.2 $12,690 Miami, FL $490,088 $316,270 64.5 % 24.1 $20,623 Atlanta, GA $387,471 $118,239 30.5 % 10.1 $10,796 Boston, MA $701,349 $432,875 61.7 % 23.1 $28,359 Phoenix, AZ $461,352 $186,012 40.3 % 14.8 $21,444 San Francisco, CA $1,183,272 $887,656 75.0 % 31.5 $58,035 Riverside, CA $584,710 $358,926 61.4 % 23.6 $32,312 Detroit, MI $254,325 $24,132 9.5 % 2.8 $11,479 Seattle, WA $753,414 $462,095 61.3 % 23.7 $26,533 Minneapolis, MN $378,924 $102,199 27.0 % 8.6 $22,738 San Diego, CA $958,266 $723,527 75.5 % 32.5 $41,377 Tampa, FL $382,802 $181,195 47.3 % 16.6 $14,414 Denver, CO $595,649 $300,970 50.5 % 18.7 N/A Baltimore, MD $387,914 $100,641 25.9 % 8.5 $9,910 St. Louis, MO $253,559 $10,773 4.2 % 1.2 $8,315 Orlando, FL $398,881 $192,533 48.3 % 17.0 $16,755 Charlotte, NC $386,371 $149,041 38.6 % 13.7 $12,372 San Antonio, TX $289,511 $92,158 31.8 % 9.7 $11,885 Portland, OR $556,385 $296,427 53.3 % 19.8 $27,560 Sacramento, CA $586,875 $337,769 57.6 % 21.7 $29,044 Pittsburgh, PA $217,285 $0 0 % 0 $8,157 Cincinnati, OH $287,721 $59,573 20.7 % 6.4 $10,711 Austin, TX $466,628 $209,333 44.9 % 14.7 $15,303 Las Vegas, NV $427,509 $198,306 46.4 % 17.6 $18,479 Kansas City, MO $307,032 $76,273 24.8 % 7.9 $11,526 Columbus, OH $315,438 $84,215 26.7 % 8.5 $12,357 Indianapolis, IN $282,396 $27,570 9.8 % 3.1 $10,967 Cleveland, OH $230,536 $31,551 13.7 % 4.0 $9,524 San Jose, CA $1,631,252 $1,320,275 80.9 % 36.2 $63,407 Nashville, TN $446,180 $203,325 45.6 % 16.7 $17,620 Virginia Beach, VA $351,095 $112,962 32.2 % 10.9 $10,217 Providence, RI $481,911 $257,453 53.4 % 19.0 $22,792 Jacksonville, FL $361,796 $116,974 32.3 % 10.8 $12,700 Milwaukee, WI $348,439 $137,086 39.3 % 13.4 $10,483 Oklahoma City, OK $235,815 $31,331 13.3 % 3.9 $9,442 Raleigh, NC $449,514 $152,410 33.9 % 11.8 $16,814 Memphis, TN $242,519 $30,852 12.7 % 4.1 $9,075 Richmond, VA $372,080 $105,228 28.3 % 9.6 $10,896 Louisville, KY $258,557 $46,869 18.1 % 5.7 $10,935 New Orleans, LA $241,940 $46,138 19.1 % 6.0 $12,998 Salt Lake City, UT $549,373 $251,131 45.7 % 17.1 $19,751 Hartford, CT $362,763 $129,585 35.7 % 11.0 N/A Buffalo, NY $262,616 N/A N/A N/A $14,273 Birmingham, AL $255,033 $19,406 7.6 % 2.4 N/A



*Table ordered by market size

**Assuming a household saves 10% of its income each month with a 4% annual return

***Source: Down Payment Resource. The average amount of down payment assistance that a qualified household could receive for the purchase of a starter home.

1Estimated monthly mortgage payments include principal and interest based on the typical home value according to the Zillow Home Value Index and prevailing mortgage rates according to Freddie Mac, plus estimates for property taxes, homeowners' insurance and maintenance.

