To Celebrate Summer Games, The Finnish Long Drink Announces 'Legend of 52' Challenge on Strava, With Cash Prizes Totaling $52,000 from The Finnish Long Drink, Marking the Largest Cash Prize the Long Drink Has Provided on Strava

In honor of the summer games, The Finnish Long Drink challenges runners across the United States to complete a marathon distance activity on Strava, between July 26th and August 11th, issuing $26,000 to a grand prize winner, drawn randomly from the pool of participants, and $1,000 to 26-runner up individuals

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning The Finnish Long Drink, rooted in Finland's legendary long drinks tradition, announces the Legend of 52 Challenge, on Strava, the leading digital community for active people with more than 125 million athletes.

The Finnish Long Drink Strava Challenge

To enter for a chance to win athletes will have to complete a marathon distance of 26.2 miles, via running, walking, virtual run, wheelchair, or hike, between July 26th and August 11th on Strava. Each runner who completes the challenge will get a custom Legend of 52 Strava digital badge and be entered to win a grand prize of $26,000 USD. The grand prize winner will be selected at random. In addition, Long Drink will also award 26 runners-up individuals a second-place prize of $1,000 USD each.

The Long Drink has a rich history to sports dating back to the summer games of 1952, held in Helsinki, Finland, where the category of 'long drinks' were first created to refresh the fans cheering on their country's athletes. This year, to celebrate the summer games, the award-winning ready-to-drink canned cocktail is hosting its own summer game in a quest to refresh fans and athletes alike across America. This is the largest cash prize the Long Drink has provided on Strava.

"With the origin of long drinks being tied to the 1952 Summer Games in Helsinki, it was a lot of fun to come up with a unique concept, which would reach our existing and new Finnish Long Drink fans across the United States. We're pleased to launch the Legend of 52 Challenge on Strava and are excited about the weeks ahead and seeing the competition come to life," says Sakari Manninen, co-founder, The Finnish Long Drink.

The Finnish Long Drink has grown exponentially since its launch across the USA with Finnish co-founders Ere Manner, Sakari Manninen, and Mikael Taipale, along with American entrepreneur Evan Burns. The award-winning canned cocktail is backed by actor Miles Teller, Kygo, The Palm Tree Crew, professional golfers Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, and most recently Jay-Z's Marcy Venture Partners.

To enter the Legend of 52 Challenge visit: https://strava.app.link/Long-Drink-Legend-of-52.

For more information about The Finnish Long Drink, visit www.thelongdrink.com or follow along on social @longdrink and on YouTube.

About The Finnish Long Drink

The long drink is a top selling category of alcohol in Finland – a legend that is now available in America. The roots of long drinks go back to the 1952 Summer Games in Helsinki, when the country of only 4 million people was still recovering from World War II. Concerned about how to serve drinks quickly enough to all the visitors, the government commissioned the creation of a revolutionary new liquor drink that was both delicious and fast to serve – and so the first long drinks were born. Now this legend has finally been brought to America by the next generation of Finns who want the world to experience the refreshing and unique Finnish Long Drink. www.thelongdrink.com.

