To Help Merchants Protect Credit Card Data, SecurityMetrics Releases 2019 PCI Guide

OREM, Utah, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityMetrics released their 2019 Guide to PCI DSS Compliance. The guide provides a practical outline of the 12 requirements of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and helps merchants and service providers better understand the steps needed to protect payment data and achieve compliance with this data security mandate.

Merchants often have a difficult time attaining and maintaining PCI compliance for a variety of reasons. A lack of resources, time, and familiarity with the PCI DSS can hinder compliance efforts and leave businesses vulnerable to cyber attacks and data leaks. SecurityMetrics' research concluded that the average breached organization was not compliant with at least 44% of the PCI DSS requirements at the time of data compromise.

None of the breached organizations SecurityMetrics investigated in 2018 were found to be fully compliant with the PCI DSS at the time they experienced a data breach.

The 2019 Guide specifically helps merchants and service providers address the most problematic issues within the 12 PCI DSS requirements. Functionally interactive features enhance the downloadable PDF Guide experience for all experience levels.

Brenda Clark, Compliance and Security Manager at NTT America, Inc., said, "The SecurityMetrics Guide to PCI DSS Compliance is a one-stop guide to PCI DSS compliance. This is the best comprehensive guide I've found."

What readers will find in the 2019 Guide to PCI DSS Compliance:

The latest PCI DSS 3.2.1 updates

Interactive IT task checklists at the end of each PCI requirement section with space to track task assignments and completion dates.

Tips and field notes from experienced PCI auditors (QSAs).

A reading guide based on the PCI Security Standards Council's "Prioritized Approach" to PCI Compliance.

"The SecurityMetrics PCI Guide is designed to be a practical help to employees and organizations. We want them to be able to make informed decisions and take steps to close their security gaps and minimize the risk of a data breach," explains SecurityMetrics Audit Team Director Matt Halbleib (CISSP, CISA, QSA (P2PE), PA-QSA (P2PE)).

Download the 2019 SecurityMetrics Guide to PCI DSS Compliance here.

To learn more about SecurityMetrics, PCI DSS compliance, or to schedule a PCI audit, please call 801.705.5656, email consulting@securitymetrics.com, or visit www.securitymetrics.com/pci.

Press inquiries? Contact Meagan at 801.995.6516 or email pr@securitymetrics.com.

SOURCE SecurityMetrics

Related Links

http://www.securitymetrics.com

