To make economic globalization more open, inclusive, balanced, beneficial to all

News provided by

People's Daily

08 Feb, 2024, 04:20 ET

BEIJING, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily: Some pessimism about economic globalization has emerged in recent years due to rising protectionism, increasing blockages in global industrial and supply chains, and weakness of international trade. This has led some to proclaim the "golden age" of economic globalization is over.

While concerns about challenges facing the world economy are understandable, such outright pessimism is unnecessary. Economic globalization remains the trend of the times. Despite many counter currents and dangerous shoals, its overall direction has never changed and will not change.

To grasp the development trend of economic globalization, it is important to start from the objective laws of historical development.

Historically, economic globalization is an objective requirement of social productive force development and an inevitable result of technological progress, rather than something artificially created by certain people or countries. Technological and industrial revolutions have greatly reduced the costs of global transportation of goods, information dissemination, and human mobility, providing a profound material and technological foundation for economic globalization.

The deepening development of economic globalization has provided a powerful impetus for the progress of human society. Statistics show that from 1992 to 2022, global GDP rose from around $25 trillion to around $101 trillion, and per capita GDP increased from $4,659 to $12,647

From 1992 to 2019, the share of global trade in global GDP grew from 40.15 percent to 56.33 percent. The proportion of the global population living in poverty dropped from 36.5 percent to 8.5 percent, and life expectancy increased from 65.6 years to 73.4 years.

The setbacks in economic globalization in recent years were mainly due to policy shifts in some countries. International institutions see the rise of protectionism as a serious risk to global economic recovery.

The International Monetary Fund warned that if economic fragmentation continues unchecked, it could reduce global GDP by 7 percent - roughly equivalent to the combined size of the French and German economies.

Economic globalization is a "double-edged sword." Bridging the equity deficit is an important issue all sides need to face.

Problems are not to be feared; the key is finding solutions. To steer economic globalization on a steady course that delivers long-term benefits and better well-being to people of all nations, the international community should join hands in championing an inclusive economic globalization that benefits all.

Economic globalization should be beneficial to all, aligning with the universal aspirations of countries around the world, especially developing ones.

It should effectively address imbalances in development between and within countries resulting from global resource allocation. Development should be both full and balanced, fostering globalization that enables all countries, particularly developing ones, to accelerate growth.

With interdependence prevalent today, nations must develop themselves while also considering how to advance in sync with the world. It is important to make the pie of economic globalization bigger together and share it fairly, so different countries and people of different social groups can all participate in and benefit from socioeconomic progress, achieving mutual benefit, win-win outcomes, and shared prosperity.

Economic globalization should be inclusive, supporting countries in pursuing development paths suiting their national conditions, while jointly creating common development for all humanity. All forms of unilateralism and protectionism must be opposed, along with discriminatory and exclusionary standards and rules.

Trade and investment liberalization and facilitation should be promoted to maintain stable and unimpeded global industrial and supply chains. All sides should show mutual understanding and accommodation, addressing each other's concerns, in order to resolve structural issues hindering healthy global economic growth. This will sustain the vitality and momentum of the world economy.

Looking ahead, economic globalization remains an inevitable path forward and an irreversible trend of the times for human society. The international community should join hands to make economic globalization more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial to all, injecting inexhaustible momentum into the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Also from this source

The three initiatives China put forward have resonated warmly with the world

A report from People's Daily:Currently, the global economic recovery remains fragile and weak, and various security challenges keep emerging....

China continues to improve business environment for stronger economic vitality

A report from People's Daily: U.S. biotechnology company Moderna recently set up a company in Minhang district, Shanghai. Moderna's agent lawyer...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.