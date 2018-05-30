"To the Next 40 Years" - Area Science Park Marks 40th Anniversary With Renewed Commitment to High-tech Innovation

The state-owned AREA has been the incubator for the creation of more than 53 digital and high-tech start-ups in recent years, and has attracted €8 million of private sector investment. Its genetic research network, and advanced studies of epigenetics, are considering cutting-edge and on a world-class level.

To celebrate the anniversary, AREA held a conference on May 25th that included a keynote from Sergio Paoletti, a leading biochemist who serves as AREA's President and who has steered the Trieste-based centre's growth in recent years, and an interview by moderator Alan Friedman with Stefano Casaleggi, the top manager who serves as Director-General and has helped launch a new round of innovation and strategic growth, especially in advanced genetics.

Friedman noted the importance of AREA's advanced scientific research. "The digital economy and technology innovation should be the buzzwords for Italy because they improve productivity. So I am pleased to discover here in Trieste such a high-tech centre of innovation," said Friedman.

"AREA Science Park," said Massimiliano Fedriga, Governor of the Friuli-Venezia-Giulia region, "is a fine example of a well-structured ecosystem, an excellent collaboration between the public and private sectors. AREA is an important accelerator of economic growth."

Stefano Casaleggi, Director-General of Area Science Park, said he hoped that AREA, "Can help Italy to become a more competitive nation which attracts more foreign investment in high tech sectors."

Zeno D'Agostino, President of the Port of Trieste and of the National Port Association of Italy, said his goal is to create an innovation hub in and around the port, and act as a catalyst, in collaboration with AREA, to make Trieste even more competitive on a world scale.

Licia Mattioli, the Vice President of Confindustria, Italy's employers' federation, praised AREA for its innovative approach. "Technology innovation is the key to Italy's future," said Ms. Mattioli, who is also the CEO of Mattioli, a leading Italian jewellery company.

