ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Toastmasters and Rotary will enhance their skills, broaden their networks and increase their positive impact in communities through a new collaboration.

The ongoing relationship between the two organizations will begin at the grassroots level with local club members learning and working together. Additionally, Toastmasters will create a set of eight structured communication and leadership development courses for Rotary with a phased rollout that will be available in English in 2020, and in more languages in 2021.

Toastmasters and Rotary partner to help members grow professionally and make a difference in their communities

"The strategic alliance with Rotary is exciting and allows both organizations to leverage our unique and similar strengths," says Deepak Menon, Toastmasters' 2019-20 International President. "We look forward to providing our current and prospective members with ongoing additional offerings that meet their evolving needs."

With its first unofficial meeting held in Bloomington, Ill., in March 1905, Toastmasters is a global nonprofit organization with more than 16,800 clubs in 143 countries. Its members attend club meetings where they learn how to be more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. Toastmasters' vision for the ongoing collaboration with Rotary is to change more lives for the better, and positively impact communities around the world.

"Collaborating with Toastmasters will provide our members with even more opportunities to develop and improve their leadership and communication skills," said John Hewko, general secretary and CEO of Rotary International. "In turn, members of Toastmasters can connect with more people, take advantage of new speaking and learning opportunities, and make a difference in their communities through Rotary."

Rotary provides its members opportunities to develop professionally, gain world understanding, and make lifelong friendships – all while volunteering to improve lives and bring lasting, positive change to communities.

Founded in 1905 in Chicago, Ill., Rotary is a global network of people committed to improving lives and bringing positive, lasting change. Each year, Rotary members contribute millions of dollars and volunteer hours to promote health, peace and prosperity in communities across the globe. Through volunteering, they make lifelong friendships that transcend political, cultural and generational boundaries and foster global understanding and respect.

For FAQ and to learn more about this partnership, please visit www.toastmasters.org/Rotary.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 358,000 in more than 16,800 clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

About Rotary: Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. See www.rotary.org.

SOURCE Toastmasters International

