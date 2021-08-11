Toastmasters Announces Speakers for 2021 Virtual Convention

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Toastmasters International announced an exciting and diverse lineup of education sessions for its 2021 International Convention, to be held virtually Aug. 23-28. With 18 inspiring speaking sessions, the 2021 International Convention will feature presenters from around the world.

Toastmasters International's 2021 Virtual Convention Speakers

"In addition to a terrific keynote speaker and a highly regarded Golden Gavel Award recipient, this year's virtual convention features compelling education sessions that cover a wide variety of relevant topics," says Richard E. Peck, Toastmasters' 2020-21 International President. "Attendees will receive an informative and entertaining experience throughout the convention."

The main-stage presenters include Robyn Benincasa, who will deliver the keynote presentation during the Opening Ceremonies on Monday, Aug. 23. As a two-time World Champion Adventure racer, San Diego Firefighter, and CNN Hero, Benincasa knows a thing or two about creating Human Synergy, or as she puts it, "that magic that allows ordinary people to accomplish extraordinary things together."

Through harrowing experiences in places like the jungles of Borneo and the Himalayan peaks, Benincasa has studied the good, the bad, and the not-so-pretty of Extreme Teamwork. Her refreshing and unique techniques build and foster impactful, inspired teams that succeed against all odds and turn setbacks into comebacks.

Liza Pavlakos is the recipient of Toastmasters' 2021 Golden Gavel Award. Pavlakos is a successful entrepreneur and a powerful speaker who has inspired audiences across six continents after overcoming homelessness, abduction, intense abuse, and human trafficking. Founder of Positive Breakthroughs, she works with a team of experienced chartered psychologists, psychotherapists, counselors, and coaches who are passionate about improving mental health and committed to offering therapy to all individuals regardless of their age, race, culture, disability, sexual orientation, or socio-economic background.

Liza was recognized as one of the Top 10 Female Speakers in the World for 2020. She has been featured as a thought leader in empowerment on CNN, BBC, and other media outlets around the world and is the author of the upcoming book "Voiceless No More."

To learn more about Toastmasters' 2021 International Convention, Aug. 23-28, and obtain a complete schedule of events, including the Opening Ceremonies, Education Sessions, and the World Championship of Public Speaking®, visit www.toastmasters.org/Convention. The public is welcome to attend.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 358,000 in more than 16,800 clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

