ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toastmasters International, the global organization devoted to communication and leadership skills development, has seen its membership increase every year since 1994. Since then, membership has more than doubled. Today, Toastmasters has more than 358,000 members in 16,800 clubs and a presence in 143 countries.

"Our sustained membership growth is truly remarkable and is the result of people recognizing how Toastmasters can help them improve their professional and personal lives," says Lark Doley, Toastmasters' 2018-2019 International President.

Toastmasters International Achieves Quarter-Century of Consecutive Membership Growth

Highlights of Toastmasters' annual growth include:

Nearly 800 new corporate Toastmasters clubs chartered

More than 133,000 educational achievement awards earned by members

More than 80,000 Pathways awards earned by members

For the first time, the organization has more members outside of the United States than inside of it

"25 years of consecutive growth is a terrific accomplishment and is a testament to our education program, the work of our volunteers, staff and our ability to adapt to advances in technology," says Toastmasters Chief Executive Officer Daniel Rex. "In the years ahead, we will continue to focus our efforts on creating new communication and leadership tools that will benefit our members inside and outside of the workplace."

To discuss Toastmasters' growth and the organization's future direction with CEO Daniel Rex, email pr@toastmasters.org. To view a chart of Toastmasters' membership growth since 1990, visit http://www.toastmasters.org/membershipgrowthchart.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 358,000 in more than 16,800 clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

