Toastmasters International Announces Keith Ferrazzi as its 2018 Golden Gavel Recipient

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Toastmasters International announces world-renowned author and entrepreneur Keith Ferrazzi as the recipient of the organization's 2018 Golden Gavel award. The award, presented annually to an individual who exemplifies excellence in the fields of communication and leadership, will be presented to Ferrazzi during the Toastmasters International Convention, Aug. 22-25, 2018, in Chicago, Illinois.

Keith Ferrazzi, 2018 Golden Gavel recipient

"Keith Ferrazzi is an author, leader and pioneer in the field of networking and relationship-building," says Toastmasters International President Balraj Arunasalam. "Creating human connections and building trusting relationships are foundational in both Keith's work guiding companies and the Toastmasters experience, which emphasizes peer support, evaluation and feedback. We look forward to presenting him with this year's Golden Gavel award."

As chairman and founder of Ferrazzi Greenlight, a research institute focusing on behavioral science and its effects on business, Ferrazzi works to determine how companies can eliminate behaviors that hinder progress and instead adopt those that foster growth. His research on relationships, along with decades of experience as an entrepreneur and chief marketing officer for multinational corporations, helped him develop his influential leadership techniques for "leading without authority." Ferrazzi says commitment between people is the foundation for candor and accountability that is critical for innovation and agility in today's transformational business world.

Ferrazzi now shares these insights with companies and organizations as a consultant and speaker. Most recently, Ferrazzi has worked with the World Bank to bring the Ferrazzi Greenlight methodology and training of lasting cultural change to World Bank leaders' mindsets and behaviors in service of creating a global movement and delivering faster and easier business results; and to role model the required culture change throughout the World Bank. Open communication is a pillar of his culture change work. "Great relationships are borne from generosity and authenticity," he says. "It's not what you can get out of somebody, but what you can give."

"I am honored to be presented with the prestigious Golden Gavel award," says Ferrazzi. "Toastmasters is a wonderful organization that has helped millions of people develop and improve their communication skills. Joining the group of past Golden Gavel recipients is humbling."

Ferrazzi will accept the award and address attendees during a presentation on Friday, Aug. 24, at the Marriott Marquis Chicago. Ferrazzi joins an illustrious list of Golden Gavel honorees, including Walter Cronkite, Stephen Covey, Anthony Robbins, Muhammad Yunus and Zig Ziglar.

To learn more about Keith Ferrazzi, visit http://keithferrazzi.com. To learn more about Ferrazzi Greenlight, visit http://ferrazzigreenlight.com.

