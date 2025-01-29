Tobacco Industry Escalates Efforts to Block Proven Policies, Damaging Nation's Health

American Lung Association 2025 'State of Tobacco Control' Report grades federal and state policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Lung Association released the 2025 "State of Tobacco Control" report, which finds that the tobacco industry is taking more aggressive actions at the federal and state levels to stop proven policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use, protecting their profits at the expense of our nation's health. The 23rd annual "State of Tobacco Control" report evaluates state and federal efforts to eliminate tobacco use and save lives with proven-effective tobacco control laws and policies.

"According to the National Youth Tobacco Survey, youth tobacco use is at the lowest level it has been in 25 years; however, the number of middle and high school students who still use tobacco products – 2.25 million – is too high. In addition, 36 million adults in the U.S. still smoke cigarettes," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. "The American Lung Association has been working for more than 50 years to implement policies that are proven to reduce the death and disease that results from tobacco use. Unfortunately, we have constantly faced opposition, misinformation and discriminate targeting from the tobacco industry. As a result, nearly 500,000 people lose their lives each year from tobacco use, and some communities face significant and devastating chronic disease caused by tobacco."

This year's report examines the tobacco industry's increasingly aggressive actions to addict a new generation to tobacco and hinder proven public policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use. Some examples include:

The effort by the tobacco industry to stop the Biden White House from finalizing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rules that would end the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

Tobacco industry lobbyists at the state level working to stop or weaken proven tobacco control policies such as restrictions on flavored tobacco products.

Introduction of new products by the tobacco industry that appeal to youth like e-cigarettes that mimic smartphones, kid-friendly flavors and flavored nicotine pouches that are heavily marketed by social media influencers, similar to previous Juul promotions.

Confusing messaging promoting smoking cessation for products that aren't FDA approved to help people quit smoking.

Federal Grades Overview

In the "State of Tobacco Control" report, the Lung Association identified five key actions for the Trump administration and Congress to take in 2025 that will help ultimately eliminate the death and disease caused by tobacco use:

Congress must at least maintain current funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s Office on Smoking and Health to ensure dissemination of the "Tips from Former Smokers" campaign and resources for states and territories to prevent youth tobacco use; Congress must protect both standard Medicaid and Medicaid expansion, to ensure that people with the highest smoking rates can access quit tobacco treatments; The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), and other members of the multi-agency task force must act to remove all illegal tobacco products from the marketplace. To support these efforts, Congress must pass legislation requiring e-cigarette manufacturers to pay user fees, providing the FDA with the resources needed for stronger oversight and enforcement; The FDA must propose and finalize regulations to implement "track and trace" technology on all tobacco products to prevent an illicit market, counterfeit and smuggling activities; and The FDA must improve and expand options for tobacco cessation medications and help all people, including youth, in the U.S. end their addiction to tobacco products.

The 2025 "State of Tobacco Control" report grades the federal government in five areas:

Federal Regulation of Tobacco Products – Grade C

Federal Coverage of Quit Smoking Treatments – Grade D

Level of Federal Tobacco Taxes – Grade F

Federal Mass Media Campaigns to Prevent and Reduce Tobacco Use – Grade A

Federal Minimum Age of Sale for Tobacco Products to 21 – Grade A

State Grades Overview

The 2025 "State of Tobacco Control" report grades states and the District of Columbia in five areas that have been proven to prevent and reduce tobacco use and save lives:

Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws – 11 states and Washington, D.C. earned "A" grades

– 11 states and earned "A" grades Ending the Sale of All Flavored Tobacco Products – 46 states earned "F" grades

– 46 states earned "F" grades Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs – 40 states and Washington, D.C. , earned "F" grades

– 40 states and , earned "F" grades Level of State Tobacco Taxe s – 31 states earned "F" grades

s – 31 states earned "F" grades Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco – 20 states and Washington, D.C. earned "A" or "B grades

Best Graded States

California : Tobacco Program Funding: C, Smokefree Air: B, Tobacco Taxes: C, Access to Cessation: A, Flavored Tobacco Products: B

: Tobacco Program Funding: C, Smokefree Air: B, Tobacco Taxes: C, Access to Cessation: A, Flavored Tobacco Products: B District of Columbia : Tobacco Program Funding: F, Smokefree Air: A, Tobacco Taxes: A, Access to Cessation: A, Flavored Tobacco Products: A

Tobacco Program Funding: F, Smokefree Air: A, Tobacco Taxes: A, Access to Cessation: A, Flavored Tobacco Products: A Massachusetts : Tobacco Program Funding: F, Smokefree Air: A, Tobacco Taxes: B, Access to Cessation: B, Flavored Tobacco Products: A

Worst Graded States

Alabama , Georgia , Mississippi and Texas rated the worst in the nation, scoring Fs in all five categories.

rated the worst in the nation, scoring Fs in all five categories. New Hampshire , North Carolina and Wyoming received 4 Fs and 1 D grade.

Most Improved State

Maryland increased its Tobacco Taxes grades from a C to a B and its Smokefree Air grade from a B to an A due to passing a cigarette tax increase and adding e-cigarettes to its smokefree workplace law.

In the "State of Tobacco Control" report, the American Lung Association calls on federal and state lawmakers to resist the pressure from this more aggressive tobacco industry and pass the proven public policies called for in the report. The report also urges Congress to provide additional funding to the FDA so they can enforce against and remove all illegal e-cigarettes. Join us by signing the petition at Lung.org/sotc.

To learn more about this year's "State of Tobacco Control" grades and take action, visit Lung.org/sotc.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung.org/events.

