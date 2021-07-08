Tobacco Products Manufacturing Global Outlook to 2027: Historical and Projected Revenues
Jul 08, 2021, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tobacco Products Manufacturing (Including Cigarettes, Cigars, e-Cigarettes and Vaporizers) Industry (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2027, NAIC 312230" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Tobacco Products Manufacturing (Including Cigarettes, Cigars, e-Cigarettes and Vaporizers) Industry (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2027, NAIC 312230
Vital industry-specific data including metrics, benchmarks, historic numbers, growth rates and forecasts that will save countless hours of research.
Key Findings
- Tobacco Products Manufacturing (Including Cigarettes, Cigars, e-Cigarettes and Vaporizers) Industry (U.S.) to reach $54,346,460,431 million by 2027.
- Tobacco Products Manufacturing (Including Cigarettes, Cigars, e-Cigarettes and Vaporizers) Industry, including Average EBITDA, Operating Ratios and Sales per Employee.
Core Benefits to Customer
1) Comprehensive overview of an industry's financial results, ratios, vital statistics and metrics in one package
2) Complete benchmarking of the industry and its top companies
3) Deep industry and company financials
This Report Featuresr
1) Historical data
2) Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR
3) Operating ratios
4) Complete data for benchmarking a company to its industry and to specific leading companies
5) Benchmarking this industry to all U.S. industries
6) Deep profiles and financial histories/operating ratios for up to ten top U.S.-based companies
Designed to Benefit
- Analysis and Financial Modeling
- Investment Professionals
- Lenders
- M&A Advisors
- Appraisers
- Consultants
Key Topics Covered:
I. Introduction
A. Core Benefits to Customer:
- Comprehensive overview of an industry's financial results, ratios and vital metrics in one package (U.S. data)
- Benchmarking of:
1. Deep financials of each of the leading companies in the industry
2. Multi-year financial averages for all companies in the industry
3. This industry's financial ratios compared to all other industries.
- Historical revenues
- Enterprise population
- Multi-year employee count and sales per employee
- Current and forecast revenues and CAGR to 2027
- Profiles of the industry's leading firms, with multi-year financial histories
II. Industry Description for this NAIC Code
- Types of business activities
III. Industry Summary, Current Year (U.S. Data)
- Revenues and CAGR 2020
- Revenue forecast to 2027 with CAGR
- Historical revenues
- Historical CAGR
- Top U.S. companies, by revenues
- Employment within the industry, 2019 and historic
IV. Employment and Establishment Count (U.S. Data)
- Number of firms and establishments, 2012-2019
- Employees, 2012-2019, with growth rates
- Average annual sales per firm and per establishment, 2012-2019
- Annual sales per employee, 2012-2019
V. This Industry's Financial Data, U.S., With Revenue Projections to 2027
A. Revenues, Historical and Projected
- Historical revenues & CAGR growth rates, 2012-2020
- Projected revenues & CAGR growth rates, 2021-2027
B. Average Annual Operating Ratio Estimates and Benchmarks for Current Year
- Income items, expenses, profits and taxes as a percent of total revenues for this industry
C. This Industry Compared to All Industries, Benchmarks for Current Year
- Comparison of revenues for this industry to total revenues for all industries
- Comparison of EBITDA, profits and income taxes for this industry to the same items in total for all industries
D. Table of Companies Used in Creating Industry Averages
- Detailed, alphabetical listing of companies, with revenues, location, ticker symbol and exchange
E. Industry Results and Benchmarks for Publicly-Held Companies
- Income statement averages, 2014-2019
- All income statement items, including, cost of sales, SGA, R&D, salaries and wages, and EBITDA, with ratios
- Chart showing key expenses as a percent of revenues
- Balance sheet averages, 2014-2019
- All items, including property plant and equipment, accumulated depreciation, goodwill, and long term debt, including ratios
- Cash flow averages, 2013-2018
- All cash flow items
VI. Top Companies Profiled & Ranked
- In-depth profiles, financial reports, ranks & executive lists for up to 10 top U.S.-based corporations
A. Top Companies Ranked for Key Items:
- Approximate market capitalization
- Employees
- Revenues
- Net income
- 3-Year revenue growth rate
- 3-Year income growth rate
- Return on assets rate
- Return on equity rate
- Return on invested capital rate
B. Benchmarking of the Industry's Top Companies, to Each Other and to their Industry's Averages for All Metrics
- Income statements, balance sheets and cash flow statements for each of the top companies compared to the industry's overall average
C. Corporate Profiles (Descriptions of the Top Companies Within the Industry, Including Executive Listings and Multi-Year Financial Results)
- Contact information, executive lists
- Business descriptions
- Key financial data for 6 years
- Brands and divisions
- Top salaries
- Corporate culture
- Charts comparing revenues vs. net income
VII. Appendix: Assumptions
- U.S. GDP Growth and Forecasts, 2016-2027
VIII. Data Description and Sources
Companies Mentioned
- Altria Group Inc
- Healthier Choices Management Corp
- mCig Inc
- Philip Morris International Inc
- Pyxus International Inc
- Reynolds American Inc
- Turning Point Brands
- Universal Corporation
- Vector Group Ltd
- VPR Brands
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/viqip9
Source: Plunkett Research Ltd
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article