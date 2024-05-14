CAP CANA, Dominican Republic, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlos Fuente, one of the most internationally recognized personalities in the world of tobacco and Chairman of Arturo Fuente, recently visited The St. Regis Cap Cana Resort and The Residences at the St. Regis Cap Cana, a five-star complex located in the Destination City of Cap Cana, which will be opening at the end of this 2024.

Carlos Fuente Tobacco Tycoon Carlos Fuente Astonished by The St. Regis Cap Cana Resort

During his tour of the real estate tourism project, located in the East of the Dominican Republic, Carlos Fuente was welcomed by Mr. Dino Campagna, President of The St. Regis Cap Cana, who showed him around the facilities of the complex where they could appreciate the innovative architecture that integrates the natural beauty of Cap Cana.

At the time of his visit, Mr. Fuente highlighted, "No place I have visited in my long life around the world have I seen something so beautiful, the decor, the warmth, the feelings, the experience of all those who will be at the service of those who come, to offer all visitors something they will take with them for life. It is a very special place, I have never witnessed a place like this anywhere in the world."

Mr. Campagna thanked Carlos Fuente for his visit and stated that The St. Regis Cap Cana Resort is a unique place in the world due to its location, a project that has the privilege of being nestled between holes 1, 2, and 18 of the award-winning Punta Espada golf course, with a completely private beach in a luxurious environment combined with the globally recognized hospitality of The St. Regis brand.

Carlos Fuente represents the family tradition of the Fuente family for over 100 years, the irrefutable quality in the harvest and manufacturing of the best tobaccos in the world and his visit to The St. Regis Cap Cana Resort & The Residences at The St. Regis Cap Cana Resort demonstrates his support for a project that represents modern luxury, immersive experiences, personalized service, and gastronomic-sensory synergy.

"My cigars will not taste better anywhere else in the world," emphasized Carlos Fuente after his tour of the project, with the smile and charisma that characterizes him, while expressing his great enthusiasm for the upcoming plans between these two great brands.

The Residences at The St. Regis Cap Cana Resort are not owned, developed or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates ("Marriott"). Coral Gulf Assets, Inc uses the St. Regis marks under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein. All of the services, amenities, benefits and discounts made available to residential owners at The St. Regis Residences, Cap Cana are as currently scheduled and are subject to change, replacement, modification or discontinuance. Fees may apply. All artist renderings are for illustrative purposes only.

