Toberman Becker Wealth Announces New Team Member: Mike Holtz, CFP®

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toberman Becker Wealth, a fee-only financial advisory firm serving individuals and families throughout the St. Louis community, is excited to announce the addition of Mike Holtz, CFP®, to its advisory team. Holtz joins the firm as a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional, bringing extensive knowledge in personal finance and a proven commitment to helping clients build wealth at every stage of life.

Holtz holds a BA in Finance from Illinois Wesleyan University and is passionate about educating families and guiding them through comprehensive financial planning, investment management, and long-term goal setting. His client-first approach aligns directly with Toberman Becker Wealth's fiduciary commitment and long-standing values.

Under the leadership of Craig Toberman and Michael Becker, Toberman Becker Wealth has grown to support more than 100 families across the St. Louis metropolitan area and beyond, overseeing over $170 million in assets under management.

As a fee-only fiduciary firm, Toberman Becker Wealth provides fully transparent guidance and makes every recommendation based on clients' best interests. The firm is located at 1741 S. Big Bend Blvd in St. Louis – just south of the Interstate 64/Highway 40 exit. The team serves clients both locally and remotely around the country.

"As Toberman Becker Wealth LLC continues to grow, our commitment to our clients remains steadfast," said Craig Toberman, Partner at Toberman Becker Wealth. "Mike Holtz brings expertise and a sincere passion for helping families plan for their financial futures. His addition further strengthens our ability to provide thoughtful, highly personalized guidance while staying true to the values that define our firm."

To learn more about Toberman Becker Wealth, LLC or schedule a conversation, please visit https://tobermanbecker.com .

