Toberman Becker Wealth Surpasses $100 Million in Assets Under Management

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toberman Becker Wealth, an independent fiduciary firm based in St. Louis, has surpassed $100 million in assets under management.

"Reaching $100 million in assets under management allows us to expand our tools, improve technology, and enhance services so that we can deliver even more value to our clients," says Michael Becker, Partner at Toberman Becker Wealth.

Founded in 2020, Toberman Becker Wealth currently serves over 75 families across the St. Louis metropolitan area and was named a "2023 Best Wealth Manager in St. Louis" by the St. Louis Small Business Monthly.

"Our growth underscores the value of building strong relationships and tailoring our services to meet each client's unique needs," says Craig Toberman, Partner at Toberman Becker Wealth.

With an emphasis on retirement planning, Toberman Becker Wealth assists families and businesses with strategic financial planning and long-term wealth management. Their innovative tools and client-centered approach provide clarity and confidence in managing wealth.

About Toberman Becker Wealth

Toberman Becker Wealth is a fee-only, independent fiduciary firm based in St. Louis, Missouri. An SEC-registered investment advisor, it offers advanced tax planning, investment analytics, and personalized financial projections to help clients make informed decisions and achieve their goals.

