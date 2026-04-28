Tobias Harris Homeownership Initiative to Expand Citywide

DETROIT, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NBA forward Tobias Harris, in partnership with Homium and Michigan State Housing Development Authority, today announced the citywide expansion of the Tobias Harris Homeownership Initiative (THHI), extending access to homeownership across Detroit after a successful initial launch.

The first wave of investments is projected to support approximately 50 new homeowners through initial funding from founding investors, demonstrating strong demand for alternative pathways to homeownership in Detroit's "missing middle."

Real homeowners in Detroit share how the Tobias Harris Homeownership Initiative is helping families access homeownership and build long term stability. Speed Speed

Built on Homium's Fair Shared Appreciation model, the program may reduce upfront and monthly financial burden without adding interest or increasing monthly payments. Instead, the Tobias Harris Homeownership Initiative acts as a co-investor, sharing in future home appreciation when the homeowner sells or refinances.

Importantly, nearly all participating homeowners are paying less per month in total housing costs, including principal, interest, taxes, insurance, and assumed maintenance, than they were previously paying in rent.

"What we're building in Detroit is about giving families a real opportunity to own, stay rooted in their communities, and build something that lasts," said Harris. "This initiative is about creating access in a way that is fair, sustainable, and built for the long term."

"Detroit is a city that means a lot to me, and I've lived in a lot of places. Launching this initiative was about investing in the people who are at the core of what makes the city so special, and expanding it is the next step in opening up more access to homeownership across Detroit. When you have something that's yours, it changes how you think about everything. You start planning differently, moving differently, and thinking more about what comes next. It just happens naturally."

"It took a load off our finances and helped us afford more of a home than we previously thought possible," said Hattie Anderson, who purchased her first home through the program alongside her daughter, Takiyah Anderson. "It was honestly easier to become a homeowner than it was to rent."

Detroit continues to face a critical affordability gap, particularly for lower and middle-income households who are priced out of homeownership. The early success of THHI underscores both the viability of the model and the urgency to expand it.

"What we're seeing in Detroit is not just demand for access, but real affordability as outcomes for families. Households are accessing homeownership in a way that supports long term stability while continuing to build equity. As the program expands citywide, we see a clear opportunity for additional capital partners to help scale that impact more Detroit residents," said Marcus Martin.

"We continue to see strong demand from Michiganders who are ready for homeownership but still can't make the numbers work. Programs like the Tobias Harris Homeownership Initiative are directly addressing affordability and helping make homeownership a reality for families in Detroit," said Amy Hovey, CEO and Executive Director at MSHDA.

"This program reflects what's possible when lending, innovation, and community commitment come together," said Erin Watts, VP of Product Strategy at Guild Mortgage. "We're proud to partner in expanding access to homeownership in Detroit in a way that supports long-term financial stability for borrowers."

The expansion was developed in collaboration with local and state partners, including MSHDA, lenders, and community stakeholders, aligning with Detroit's broader housing goals and long-term economic mobility. For more information about the Tobias Harris Homeownership Initiative and opportunities to support program expansion, visit www.homium.io and https://www.thhidetroit.com/.

Investors and funding partners interested in supporting program expansion can learn more at https://investors.homium.io/.

About Homium

Homium is a housing finance innovation platform that expands access to affordable homeownership and wealth creation through shared appreciation financing. Powered by private market capital, blockchain transparency, and smart contract technology, Homium delivers scalable, regulatory-compliant, and practical solutions that transform housing into long-term economic infrastructure.

Homium works with housing finance agencies, municipalities, employers, foundations, and mission-driven organizations to design and deploy sustainable homeownership programs that align capital with community outcomes.

The company currently operates programs in Michigan and Utah, with additional markets in development.

Learn more at: www.homium.io

About Guild Mortgage

Guild Mortgage Co. is a nationally recognized retail mortgage lender with branches across 49 states and the District of Columbia. Since 1960, Guild has delivered the promise of home to communities nationwide through a network of experienced loan officers.

Guild offers a range of mortgage products, including conventional and government loans, down payment assistance programs, and specialized lending solutions. The company also provides in-house servicing and digital tools that help borrowers understand and manage their home financing.

Guild Mortgage Company; NMLS #3274; Equal Housing Opportunity; For licensing information, visit www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. All loans are subject to underwriter approval and applicable terms and conditions. Subject to change without notice. Guild Mortgage is not affiliated with Homium, Inc.

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SOURCE Homium