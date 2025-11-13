TOBY Appoints Healthcare Industry Leader Dan Collins as Advisor to the Board

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TOBY, Inc., a pioneer in non-invasive multi-cancer early detection, today announced the appointment of Dan Collins as Advisor to the TOBY Board of Directors.

"The success of Dan Collins scaling global health enterprises and transforming cancer care aligns perfectly with TOBY's mission to make early cancer detection accessible to everyone," said Matthew Laskowski, Founder & CEO of TOBY. "We're excited to have Dan join our team at such a pivotal moment in our growth."

Collins is a globally recognized healthcare and technology entrepreneur, investor, and former CEO with over 25 years of leadership experience. As Founder and former Chief Executive Officer of GenesisCare, he grew a single Brisbane, Australia, cardiology clinic into one of the world's largest integrated oncology and cardiology networks. Under his leadership, GenesisCare grew to serve over 400,000 patients annually across more than 350 locations worldwide and reaching a $5 billion enterprise value at U.S. market entry.

At TOBY, Collins will advise the Board of Directors and executive leadership on corporate growth, fundraising, commercialization, and strategic partnerships as the company advances its urine-based volatile organic compound (VOC) test for early multi-cancer detection, designs future studies, and prepares for its next stage of expansion.

"TOBY's science and vision align with everything I value in healthcare innovation," said Collins. "The company's urine-based VOC platform has the potential to transform how cancer is detected and managed. I'm looking forward to supporting the team as they bring this important technology to patients worldwide and enhance care outcomes."

Across his career, Collins has built and scaled global healthcare ventures spanning oncology, cardiovascular disease, diagnostics, precision medicine and digital health. He has extensive experience in Capital Raising, Merger & Acquisitions, Government Public Private Partnerships, commercializing technology and more recently, Artificial Intelligence applications in healthcare.

With Collins' appointment, TOBY continues to strengthen its leadership team and governance as it progresses towards commercialization.

About TOBY, Inc.:

TOBY , inspired by Sherlock Holmes's Bloodhound, is a BioTech startup focused on the early detection of cancer utilizing spectroscopy and Artificial Intelligence. TOBY has developed a single urine test that detects 10 cancers, representing over 60% of all new cases globally. This test identifies the unique molecular signature of cancer by combining the precision of spectroscopy, changes in biomarkers (VOCs), and cutting-edge computational algorithms to deliver early, easy, and affordable cancer screening.

