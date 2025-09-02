TOBY Appoints Healthcare Leader Matthew Collier as Independent Director

BOSTON, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TOBY, Inc., a leader in noninvasive multi-cancer early detections, has appointed Matthew Collier to the TOBY Board of Directors as an independent director.

"Matthew Collier's strategic experience and vision for healthcare innovation will be an invaluable asset to TOBY as we accelerate our path to market," said Matthew Laskowski, CEO of TOBY. "His leadership across digital health and commercial strategy will help guide our mission to transform cancer screening worldwide."

Collier brings over three decades of leadership in digital health, strategy, and life sciences. He currently serves as President and Chief Commercial Officer of Otonoma, where he is spearheading the commercialization of the world's first secure distributed intelligence network in partnership with Accenture and Nvidia.

"I've spent my career at the intersection of healthcare, technology, and transformation, and I believe TOBY represents the next wave of innovation in early cancer detection," said Collier. "The opportunity to bring noninvasive, accessible testing to millions of people is not only disruptive, but also profoundly important in our fight against cancer. I look forward to supporting the team as they scale this breakthrough approach."

As an independent director, Collier will provide objective oversight and strategic guidance as TOBY advances its groundbreaking technology toward commercialization. He joins a board that includes accomplished leaders in science, technology, and healthcare:

TOBY Board of Directors:

Matthew Laskowski , CEO, TOBY, Inc.

, CEO, TOBY, Inc. Dragan Sebisanovic, CSO, TOBY, Inc.

John Leggett , Director, Osterbury Capital LLC

, Director, Osterbury Capital LLC Joseph Hanssen , Director, Osterbury Capital LLC

, Director, Osterbury Capital LLC Matthew Collier , Independent Director

Throughout his career, Collier has raised more than $500 million in private equity and venture capital and previously served as CEO of Sutherland Healthcare Solutions, where he led a successful turnaround resulting in double-digit growth through AI-enabled digital platforms. He has also held senior positions at Accenture, Bain & Company, Satiety, Inc., Avocet Medical, McKinsey & Company and has worked extensively in North America, Europe, China, and Asia Pacific. Collier holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University.

To learn more, visit Toby.health

About TOBY, Inc.:

TOBY , inspired by Sherlock Holmes's Bloodhound, is a BioTech startup focused on the early detection of cancer utilizing spectroscopy and Artificial Intelligence. TOBY has developed a single urine test that detects 10 cancers, representing over 60% of all new cases globally. This test identifies the unique molecular signature of cancer by combining the precision of spectroscopy, changes in biomarkers (VOCs), and cutting-edge computational algorithms to deliver early, easy, and affordable cancer screening.

