TOCA Football Appoints Amina Bulman to Board of Directors

Bulman joins as TOCA accelerates the growth of its global soccer training and entertainment platform

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TOCA Football (TOCA), North America's largest soccer training and entertainment company, today announced the appointment of Amina Bulman to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Bulman is Chief Revenue Officer of Boston Legacy FC, Boston's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) club, and brings extensive experience in sports, brand building, growth strategy and organizational transformation. At Boston Legacy, she leads the development of the club's commercial platform and revenue strategy.

Before joining Boston Legacy FC, Bulman spent nearly five years with the Washington Commanders. She joined the organization as Chief of Staff before becoming Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs & Strategy and, ultimately, Chief Brand & Strategy Officer. During her tenure, she helped rebuild the organization's corporate culture and guide it through its rebranding, overseeing business planning and analytics, marketing and content, corporate communications, merchandise and community relations.

Earlier in her career, Bulman served as Chief of Staff for the Programs team at the Obama Foundation, where she managed strategy and operations. She began her career at McKinsey & Company, specializing in organizational design, strategy and public-sector operations.

Bulman earned an MBA with honors from Harvard Business School and a BA from Yale University, where she double-majored in Ethics, Politics & Economics and American Studies. She was also a four-year varsity athlete as a member of Yale women's crew.

Bulman said: "Soccer is at an extraordinary inflection point, and TOCA has a distinctive opportunity to help shape what comes next. TOCA is bringing together innovation, community and a powerful commitment to making the game more accessible and engaging for players and fans. I am excited to join the Board and help build an enduring global brand as TOCA enters its next chapter of growth."

Erik Anderson and Tom Denison, Co-Chairs of TOCA's Board of Directors, added: "Amina is an exceptional addition to our Board. She combines strategic rigor with genuine operating experience in sports, brand building and organizational transformation. She understands how to build organizations that connect with consumers, create strong cultures and translate a compelling purpose into durable growth. Her perspective will be invaluable as we expand TOCA around the world."

About TOCA Football, Inc.

TOCA Football, Inc. is the world's leading soccer experience company, transforming the sport and building communities that inspire everybody to play the beautiful game. TOCA operates two primary businesses: TOCA Soccer, North America's largest operator of technology-enabled soccer training centers, and TOCA Social, the world's first soccer-themed entertainment and dining experience.

For more information, visit TOCAfootball.com or follow @tocafootball on Instagram, X and Facebook. To learn more about TOCA Social, visit toca.social or follow @tocasocial on Instagram.

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