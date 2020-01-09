Tod Trabocco Joins ITE Management as Director of Strategy & Research

At Cambridge Associates, Mr. Trabocco oversaw the firm's private credit manager research and selection globally, advised large US pension plans on portfolio construction, and chaired the Credit Investment Research Committee. In addition to his day-to-day activities, Mr. Trabocco authored numerous white papers, led initiatives to broaden Cambridge Associates' private credit benchmarks, and launched a middle market corporate loan stress database. He is a frequent speaker at industry events and is sought by a range of organizations as a subject-matter expert, including the US Treasury.

The addition of Mr. Trabocco coincides with ITE's growth as an integrated platform that maximizes the life-cycle of productive asset investments. Productive assets are a class within real assets, such as railcars, aircraft, or shipping containers, characterized by a defined and measurable task, often the movement of essential goods, services, and/or people. Last year, ITE grew its rail portfolio to over 30,000 railcars, acquired a railcar repair and maintenance network, and divested the railcar manufacturing business of its wholly-owned subsidiary, American Railcar Industries. Further, ITE expanded its aviation portfolio through its investment in mid-life aircraft in connection with its strategy with the Air Lease Corporation.

"Tod's appointment is directly in-line with our commitment to bring creativity and entrepreneurialism to productive asset investing," said Jason Koenig, Managing Partner of ITE. "His experience and thought-leadership in private credit seamlessly blend into our multifaceted strategy as a balance sheet partner, industry operator, and diversified asset portfolio manager."

"I believe that productive asset investments, with a focus on risk management through both operations and portfolio construction, is the next evolution in private equity investing. The access ITE gives investors to these assets is hard to replicate," said Mr. Trabocco. "The team has a diverse skill set around operations, acquisitions, and credit with razor focus on the management of the portfolio, yield, and risk. I look forward to contributing to the firm and its limited partners."

Tod Trabocco Biography

Mr. Trabocco has over 25 years of investing and finance experience coming to ITE Management from Cambridge Associates as Managing Director. Prior he was also Managing Director with Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors' middle market mezzanine strategy and Managing Director at LBC Credit Partners, Inc, leading research and underwriting. Previously, he was Vice President and Senior Analyst at Moody's Investors Service. He has served on the Board of Advisors for the Alternative Investment Forum and advised the Interamerican Development Bank and the US Treasury on matters related to the private credit asset class. Mr. Trabocco holds a MALD from The Fletcher School at Tuft University, an MBA from Columbia Business School, BA from Pomona College, and is a CFA Charterholder.

About ITE Management L.P.

ITE Management is an investment firm targeting industrial and transportation assets and companies, and related industries and services with a critical focus on investments that generate current cash. ITE Management's investment strategies focus on broad macro-economic themes. The principals of ITE Management are seasoned industry professionals in investments, investment management, banking, manufacturing and leasing with an average of over 25 years of experience. For more information, visit itemgmt.com.

