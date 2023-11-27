Today Essity holds the webcast - Innovating for profitable and sustainable growth

Essity

27 Nov, 2023, 02:20 ET

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome to Essity's live webcast on innovation, today at 15:00-16:30 CET. Every day, Essity improves the hygiene and health of one billion people in 150 countries. Innovation is key to continue increasing customer and consumer satisfaction worldwide, further strengthening leading market positions and contribute to a more sustainable society. 

The webcast will start with a presentation of Essity and its strategy for value creation and will subsequently focus on how the company innovates for profitable and sustainable growth.

Agenda:

  • Strategy for value creation - Magnus Groth, President and CEO,
    Fredrik Rystedt, CFO and Executive Vice President
  • Trendspotting - Sahil Tesfu, Chief Strategy Officer
  • Innovating for happy customers & consumers - Tuomas Yrjölä, President, Global Brand, Innovation and Sustainability 
  • Innovating for best-in-class supply chain - Donato Giorgio, President, Global Supply Chain  
  • Leveraging AI - Carl-Magnus Månsson, Chief Digital & Information Officer
  • Innovating for better health - Ulrika Kolsrud, President, Health & Medical
  • Q&A 

Link to the webcast: https://event.vvenues.com/essity_innovation_webcast/idle 

The webcast will also be available via LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter)

A very warm welcome!

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, [email protected]
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]





