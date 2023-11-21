Today the Food Safety Law Firm of Ron Simon & Associates, together with Gomez Trial Attorneys, Filed the First Lawsuit Tied to the WanaBana Applesauce Lead Poisoning Outbreak

News provided by

Ron Simon & Associates

21 Nov, 2023, 15:46 ET

MIAMI, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The national food safety law firm of Ron Simon & Associates and the Gomez Trial Attorneys have filed the first lawsuit in the Lead Poisoning Outbreak linked to WanaBana LLC, the company that manufactures, imports, and/or distributes the Ecuadorian applesauce in pouches. According to the FDA, this product contains approximately 200-times the acceptable action level for lead, measuring at 21.8 parts per million.

Multiple states have reported potential cases to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of high blood lead levels (BLLs) in children consuming recalled cinnamon-containing applesauce products that have high levels of lead. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is issuing this Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory to advise clinicians and health departments to consider the possibility of illness due to lead exposure and report cases to their local health authorities.
As of November 7, 2023, there are 22 cases, in states including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, ages 1 to 3 years, with BLLs ranging from 4 to 29 micrograms per deciliter (µg/dL). Cases experienced signs and symptoms including headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, change in activity level, and anemia.
FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, is investigating reports of elevated blood lead levels in individuals with reported exposure to Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches manufactured in Ecuador and sold under WanaBana, Weis, and Schnucks brands. As of November 16, 2023, there have been 34 reports of illness potentially linked to recalled product submitted to FDA. FDA is continuing to evaluate incoming adverse reports of illnesses.
The lawsuit was filed in Orange County, Florida, on behalf of Mustafa Al-Khaled and his minor son. According to Simon, who filed the lawsuit: "Any child who consumed WanaBana applesauce pouches should be taken to be tested. Routine blood work can look for elevations in lead poisoning. Early detection and treatment are vital to preventing any long-term illness or side-effects." Simon added, "we now represent a number of these children and their families and are filing this WanaBana applesauce Lead Poisoning Lawsuit on behalf of one of them so we can begin to investigate how this happened and what can be done to prevent this from happening again."

At present at least 34 victims have been identified, but that number may grow significantly as additional consumers step forward to be tested.

Mr. Simon and his law firm have established a Lead Poisoning Claim Center to assist victims in the outbreak. The Lead Poisoning Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901, or at either https://www.ronsimonassociates.com/ or leadfoodpoisoning.com.

A copy of the lawsuit is available upon request.

About Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon

Over the last 25 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States. His work has resulted in numerous upgrades to food safety procedures in Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous food-borne pathogens. 

Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media.  Mr. Simon and his legal team have collected over $750,000,000 for their clients. He regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at www.foodpoisoningnews.com which are read by viewers in over 180 countries.

Through litigation, media commentary, and his food poisoning publications, Mr. Simon relentlessly challenges food manufacturers, distributors, and restaurants to do a better job in making our food safe.  

For media inquiries or more information on the Lead outbreak and ongoing litigation, please contact Ron Simon directly at (713) 819-8116 or [email protected].

SOURCE Ron Simon & Associates

