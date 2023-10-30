TodayPay Joins Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program

News provided by

TodayPay Inc.

30 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

TodayPay Offers Merchants and Consumers a Better Refund™ Alternative with Multiple Payment Options powered by Visa

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TodayPay Inc., a technology company pioneering a new category in payments called Refunds as a Service™, today announced that it has joined the Visa Fintech Fast Track Program. This provides TodayPay with the ability to speed up the process of integrating with Visa, allowing it to harness the reach, capabilities, and security of VisaNet, Visa's global payment network.

Continue Reading

"TodayPay is the world's first faster payment solution helping merchants offer their customers a Better Refund™ alternative to the status quo, because it's a refund that's personalized, instant and available in multiple payment choices," said Jeremy Balkin, Founder and CEO, TodayPay Inc. and former Head of Fintech for J.P. Morgan. "Visa is a world leader in digital payments and we're honored that TodayPay has been invited to join their 'network of networks' through this initiative."

"Time is money and the speed of a payment can change somebody's life," continued Balkin. "Approximately $1.4 trillion of refund payments flow through an inflexible, monolithic and broken part of the payments ecosystem. TodayPay is here to fix the problem."

Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program provides startups like TodayPay the ability to access Visa's growing partner network, and experts who can provide hands-on guidance to help companies get up and running quickly. Learn more about Visa's Fintech Fast Track program at Visa.com

"Expanding access to financial tools and services is core to Visa's purpose – uplifting everyone everywhere – and we're excited to work with companies like TodayPay in bringing new solutions and approaches to this challenge," said Patrick Williams, VP and Head of Accounts, Global and North America Fintech Partnerships, Visa. "By joining Visa's Fintech Fast Track program, TodayPay gains access to Visa's scale, security, reach and network of partners, which can help rapidly growing fintechs get to market faster." 

TodayPay has already generated significant traction with e-commerce merchants, marketplaces, insurers, investors, and the world's leading payment technology companies, including Visa. Last week TodayPay emerged from Stealth at Money 2020 in Las Vegas where it was also featured as one of a handpicked group of companies that are "revolutionizing the world of money."

The early success of TodayPay has been recognized across the industry already with TodayPay recently named a Finalist for Startup of the Year, with the winner to be named at this week's US FinTech Awards in New York City.

Learn More about TodayPay 

  • Read the announcement blog by Jeremy Balkin, Founder and CEO, TodayPay Inc.  
  • Download the Where Is My Refund? white paper  
  • Discover more about the world's leading strategic partner firms powering TodayPay

About TodayPay
TodayPay is the world's first faster payment solution helping merchants offer their customers instant refunds in multiple payment choices. TodayPay is a technology company pioneering a new category in payments called Refunds as a Service™. 

About TodayPay Founder
Prior to founding TodayPay, Jeremy Balkin served as a Managing Director for J.P. Morgan in New York City, where he led fintech innovation and corporate development in the Payments business. Mr. Balkin is well known across the fintech industry for coining the phrase, "Payments are eating the world" and he received the PayTech Award in 2022 recognizing his leadership across the payments industry.  

About Visa Inc.
Visa is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

Contact: 
[email protected] 

SOURCE TodayPay Inc.

Also from this source

TodayPay Launches Innovative Payment Solution

TodayPay Launches Innovative Payment Solution

TodayPay Inc. emerged from stealth mode today at Money 20/20 in Las Vegas, to unveil the world's first faster payment technology solution helping...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.