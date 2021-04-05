If you suffer a sports injury, it's important to seek treatment right away. Foot or ankle pain is never normal. Tweet this

"Podiatric physicians and surgeons are very active in sports medicine," said APMA President Jeffrey R. DeSantis, DPM, FACFAS. "A foot or ankle injury can end a season or even a career. Our physicians provide both conservative and surgical care that keeps athletes in the game."

"We want Americans to enjoy their sports and fitness routines, whether that's competitive play or a walk around the block," said Priya Parthasarathy, DPM, chair of the APMA Communications Committee. The Today's Podiatrist Keeps America Active campaign is designed to provide athletes at all levels with strategies to prevent and treat injuries. Prevention may include proper footwear selection, fitting, and lacing, as well as stretching, while treatment may range from medical management to surgery if indicated.

If your sport of choice does result in an injury, it's important to seek treatment right away, Dr. Parthasarathy said. "Foot or ankle pain is never normal, even for athletes. If you experience pain, especially if you notice swelling or bruising, it's time to make an appointment with your podiatrist for proper diagnosis and treatment."

The "Today's Podiatrist Keeps America Active" campaign will provide resources for the public and health-care professionals on the importance of foot health for athletes. To learn more about the campaign, and to find a podiatrist in your area, visit www.apma.org/keepamericaactive.

The American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) is the nation's leading professional organization for today's podiatrists. Doctors of Podiatric Medicine (DPMs) are qualified by their education, training, and experience to diagnose and treat conditions affecting the foot, ankle, and structures of the leg. APMA has 53 state component locations across the United States and its territories, with a membership of more than 12,500 podiatrists. All practicing APMA members are licensed by the state in which they practice. For more information, visit www.apma.org.

