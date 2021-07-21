Todd Morris, Veteran Digital Leader, Joins InMarket as President

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket , the leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time activation, today announced the appointment of Todd Morris as President, effective immediately. With over 25 years of experience in high growth, data-driven businesses, Morris will lead the Company's expansion of award-winning strategic solutions that power growth for leading brands.

Morris joins InMarket from Label Insight where he served as CEO until their acquisition by Nielsen IQ in May 2021. As CEO, Todd Morris scaled the business to become the world's largest product attribute metadata platform and was named one of the Top 20 Retail Tech CEOs of 2021. Prior to Label Insight, Morris served as Global President of Catalina Marketing, a leader in performance marketing and shopper intelligence, where he tripled revenue through network expansion, product innovation, and industry relationships. While at Catalina, Morris initiated and served on the Board of NCSolutions for five years. Previously, Morris served in various leadership roles in Procter & Gamble's multi-billion-dollar Laundry & Cleaning products business.

"We are thrilled to welcome Todd Morris as our President to spearhead our next chapter of acceleration," said Todd Dipaola, CEO and Founder of InMarket. "Since joining our Board 2 years ago, Todd has consistently provided sage perspective and made an indelible mark on supporting our mission. We're looking forward to his leadership and experience as we enter our second decade of helping clients accelerate growth."

Todd Morris' hiring comes amidst rapid expansion for the company, with over 30% year-over-year organic growth and $100MM in 2020 revenue, In addition, InMarket has further grown from the acquisition of the data and technology assets of NinthDecimal, Key Ring, Out of Milk, and ThinkNear, without a single dollar from VC or PE financing. The company continues to garner industry recognition, with the GeoLink and InMarket platforms being recognized as the Best Mobile Marketing Platform and Best Location Data Platform in the Digiday Technology Awards in 2019 and 2020.

"InMarket has the proven ability to drive growth and return on advertising spend for the fastest growing brands in the world," Morris said. "I've been highly impressed with the 360-degree closed loop marketing solution that Todd Dipaola and this highly talented team have created. InMarket's first party data powers a growth engine that enables brands to plan, execute and measure omni-channel programs from planning to purchase in a seamless solution. I look forward to building on InMarket's success, deepening connection with clients, and delivering value to our partners for many years to come."

About InMarket

Since 2010, InMarket has been the leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence, real-time marketing for thousands of major brands. Through InMarket's data-driven marketing platform, brands can build targeted audiences, activate real-time, and measure success in driving sales. InMarket's proprietary Moments offering outperforms traditional mobile advertising by 6.5x.

InMarket, which has taken no outside financing, holds more than 27 patents across location, attribution and digital marketing, and its GeoLink self-service marketing platform was awarded Best Location Platform at the 2020 Digiday Technology Awards. Its nationwide team is united across more than 20 states. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com .

