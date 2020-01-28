Todd Sachs, MD, Appointed to National Permanente Leadership Team

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Permanente Federation has appointed Todd M. Sachs, MD, to its National Permanente Leadership Team (NPLT) as executive vice president of Corporate Development and Finance. The NPLT leads the national work of the 8 Permanente Medical Groups (PMGs) and their more than 23,000 physicians. The Permanente Medical Groups, Kaiser Foundation Health Plans, and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals together comprise Kaiser Permanente.

In joining the NPLT, Dr. Sachs assumes a broad set of governance and leadership responsibilities for strategy, corporate development, finance, labor, and documentation. He succeeds Paul Minardi, MD, who has assumed the role of president and executive medical director of the 1,200-clinician Washington Permanente Medical Group. Dr. Sachs will continue to serve as the regional medical director of Operations for the Southern California Permanente Medical Group (SCPMG), where he has responsibility for all ambulatory operations across Southern California, including physician workforce planning and overall service-delivery strategy.

"Dr. Sachs has demonstrated a unique talent for driving improved performance while implementing innovative programs that lead to better care and service for our members," said Edward M. Ellison, MD, executive medical director and chairman, SCPMG, and co-CEO of The Permanente Federation. "His successes include leading Kaiser Permanente Southern California through some of the most significant growth in our history, developing our virtual medical center, and evolving innovative practice models such as spine and transgender care. His vision exemplifies what we mean by 'Permanente Medicine' – medicine that is person-centered, compassionate, evidence-based, high quality, technology-enabled, culturally responsive, team-delivered, and physician-led."

In addition to his role as regional medical director of Operations, Dr. Sachs is a general surgeon practicing with SCPMG. He has held several positions at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center, where he created an affiliation with the University of Southern California's Department of Surgery. He also started the center's Bariatric Program, which is part of a regional program recognized as a center of excellence by the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. He continues to practice surgery at the West Los Angeles Medical Center.

Dr. Sachs is a member of the SCPMG and The Southeast Permanente Medical Group Boards of Directors. In addition, Dr. Sachs serves on the board of directors for America's Physician Groups, whose mission is to assist accountable physician groups to improve the quality and value of health care provided to patients.

To learn more about The Permanente Federation, visit permanente.org/the-permanente-federation.

About the Permanente Medical Groups

The Permanente Medical Groups are self-governed, physician led, prepaid, multispecialty medical groups composed of more than 23,000 physicians. We are dedicated to the mission of improving the health of our patients and communities. Together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, we are Kaiser Permanente — an award-winning health care system that delivers Permanente Medicine to more than 12.3 million Kaiser Permanente members. We work collaboratively, enabled by state-of-the-art facilities and technology, to provide preventive and world-class complex care in eight states — from Hawaii to Maryland — and the District of Columbia.

About The Permanente Federation

The Permanente Federation LLC (the Federation) is the national leadership and consulting organization for the eight Permanente Medical Groups (PMGs), which, together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, comprise Kaiser Permanente. The Federation works on behalf of the PMGs to optimize care delivery and spread Permanente Medicine — medicine that is person and family centered, compassionate, evidence based, technology enabled, culturally responsive, team delivered, and physician led. The Federation, based in Oakland, California, fosters an open learning environment and accelerates research, innovation, and performance improvements across the PMGs to expand the reach of Kaiser Permanente's integrated care delivery model and to lead the nation in transforming care delivery.

SOURCE The Permanente Federation

Related Links

http://www.permanente.org

