TOEFL iBT® Approved for Canada's Student Direct Stream

News provided by

ETS

30 May, 2023, 05:00 ET

PRINCETON, N.J., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS announced today that the TOEFL iBT test has been approved by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for use in Canada's Student Direct Stream (SDS), an expedited study permit processing program for international students from 14 countries who plan to enroll in one of Canada's postsecondary designated learning institutions.

Previously, only one English-language testing option was authorized for the SDS route. The expansion to include TOEFL iBT is a welcome change for test takers who now have the option to select which test works best for them.

"We are thrilled to be unlocking more opportunities for students to access one of the world's most desirable study abroad destinations," said Rohit Sharma, Senior Vice President of Global Higher Education and Workskills at ETS. "Not only will the addition of TOEFL benefit the hundreds of thousands of students who take advantage of the SDS route each year, but institutions can feel confident knowing that they can access a wider pool of applicants who can demonstrate their skills with the premier test of English-language proficiency."

Students can begin sending TOEFL iBT scores as part of their SDS application beginning August 10, 2023. This is available to legal residents in Antigua and Barbuda; Brazil; China; Colombia; Costa Rica; India; Morocco; Pakistan; Peru; Philippines; Senegal; Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; Trinidad and Tobago; and Vietnam.

The TOEFL iBT test is already accepted by 100% of Canadian universities and is also the world's most widely accepted English-language test, used by more than 12,000 institutions in more than 160 countries worldwide.

Today's announcement follows a recent announcement from ETS that it is enhancing the TOEFL iBT test beginning July 2023, in which test takers will experience a shortened test, a simplified registration process and increased score transparency.

To learn more about applying for SDS, including eligibility criteria, please visit the Government of Canada website. For more information on TOEFL iBT, including how to register, access to practice materials and more, visit www.ets.org/toefl.

About the TOEFL iBT test

The TOEFL iBT test, created by ETS, is the most respected, accepted and preferred test of academic English-language proficiency, used for study, work and immigration. More than 12,000 institutions in more than 160 countries worldwide use TOEFL iBT scores to make high-stakes decisions. The test boasts 100% acceptance in popular English-speaking destinations including the United States, Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. The test is backed by decades of research and has helped millions of learners on their study abroad journeys. It's a crucial part of the TOEFL Family of Assessments, which houses a TOEFL test for each stage of English-language proficiency, starting with learners 8+. For more information, visit www.ets.org/toefl.

SOURCE ETS

Also from this source

TOEFL iBT® Approved for Canada's Student Direct Stream

TOEFL iBT® aprobado para el Student Direct Stream de Canadá

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.