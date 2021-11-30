Together, Aclaimant and ClickSafety Manage Risks More Effectively Through Robust Safety Training

As supply chain issues continue amid labor shortages, businesses must focus on employee safety efforts and mitigating risks associated with workplace accidents and incidents. The Aclaimant and ClickSafety solution will provide risk managers with cost-effective workplace safety training and certifications to build a sustainable culture of safety and compliance.

"Our collaboration with ClickSafety will scale our business by providing employers with quality education needed to help those working in industries such as construction keep their top assets – employees – safe and compliant with fluctuating guidance from local and national regulatory bodies," said David Wald, CEO and co-founder, Aclaimant. "By providing employees with a risk management workflow combined with safety and compliance training products, our customers can ensure team members are up to date with relevant risk management training and are actively identifying and mitigating risks before they happen."

With ClickSafety, Aclaimant's customers can access more than 300 courses covering online safety training, such as fall protection, electrical safety, and environmental hazards. These courses will offer insights from subject-matter experts to keep businesses and individuals informed of the latest regulations and compliance standards, providing a more seamless approach to blend risk management strategy with ongoing employee learning.

"ClickSafety and Aclaimant share the same mission, empowering organizations to build safety-driven and risk-minded cultures, and our services complement each other as we prioritize employee safety amid the pandemic and beyond," said Blake Ingram, General Manager, ClickSafety. "By offering our products together with Aclaimant, we're enabling organizations to put safety and risk management at the forefront of their business strategy to keep all employees safe, healthy, and compliant on the job."

To learn more about Aclaimant and ClickSafety, visit https://aclaimant.com/ and https://www.clicksafety.com/

About Aclaimant

Aclaimant is a comprehensive digital risk management platform that transforms how companies manage data, people, and processes through its workplace safety, incident and claims management, and analytics solutions. Aclaimant empowers risk managers to improve organizational behavior, create process efficiencies, and leverage the power of data and analytics to achieve better outcomes. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Chicago, Aclaimant seeks to enable the fully-connected digital future of risk management and set the standard for active risk management across the industry. For more information, please visit https://aclaimant.com/

About ClickSafety

ClickSafety provides online safety training and compliance solutions for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide across multiple industries. Founded in 1999, ClickSafety was the first authorized online provider of OSHA 10 and 30 Outreach Training. An Ascend Learning brand, ClickSafety has a history of helping businesses build strong safety cultures to protect their workers. For more information, please visit https://www.clicksafety.com/

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Maggie Crouch

Walker Sands, for Aclaimant

[email protected]

630-248-2765

Leah Siporin

Marketing Director, ClickSafety

[email protected]

SOURCE Aclaimant