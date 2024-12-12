Together AI Acquires CodeSandbox to Launch First-of-its-Kind Code Interpreter for Generative AI

Acquisition enhances Together AI platform with a built-in code interpreter, enabling developers and businesses to unlock robust application use cases like agentic workflows, streamlined data analysis, and AI-assisted development.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Together AI , the leading AI acceleration cloud, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of CodeSandbox , a startup specializing in cloud devboxes (isolated code execution environments). With this acquisition, Together AI and CodeSandbox join forces to make the Together Inference Platform the first of its kind to feature a built-in code interpreter. This breakthrough will unlock powerful use cases for running inference on open-source models, including agentic workflows, streamlined data analysis, dynamic file processing, custom visualizations, AI-assisted development and more.

Together AI acquires CodeSandbox

This technology will leverage the performant, secure and scalable development environment infrastructure honed over several years by the now-acquired CodeSandbox to enable Together AI inference customers to utilize code interpretation capabilities natively while developing their generative AI applications.

"At Together AI, we provide a platform that empowers developers and businesses to manage the entire generative AI lifecycle with unmatched performance, control and cost-efficiency," said Together AI Founder and CEO Vipul Ved Prakash. "As LLMs evolve to solve increasingly complex programming problems, integrating CodeSandbox's code interpretation technology into our platform will enable developers to build powerful applications that seamlessly execute complex logic and invoke diverse tools to address real-world challenges. This marks a significant milestone for making generative AI more accessible, versatile and impactful for our growing community."

Launched in 2017 and based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, CodeSandbox built a development environment infrastructure used by more than 4.5 million developers every month. As part of this acquisition, CodeSandbox is providing early access to this unique code interpretation technology today by launching CodeSandbox SDK beta–an API that allows developers to start bringing code execution at scale into their projects.

"Our mission has always been to enable any creator to build, share and contribute to software projects, no matter what they're building," said CodeSandbox Co-Founder Ives van Hoorne. "Soon, most code will be written by AI, so we're thrilled to join forces with Together AI to continue enabling the development community to build, deploy and scale their generative AI applications leveraging the mature, exceptionally fast infrastructure we built at CodeSandbox."

This technology has already generated excitement among developers and several large projects, including Superblocks (an internal application platform for apps and AI agents) and Blackbox AI (autonomous coding agents), which integrate CodeSandbox SDK to serve millions of users of their generative AI apps.

"More than 10 million monthly users rely on blackbox.ai's coding agents to transform how they build software today. Thanks to CodeSandbox SDK, these agents execute the generated code securely," said Blackbox AI Co-Founder and COO Robert Rizk. "We found this technology to be the best on the market today to sustain a very high load of requests and appreciate the unique support from the team behind it."

Together AI customers can sign up for early access to this technology by visiting together.ai/code-interpreter . Similarly, developers wanting to leverage CodeSandbox SDK for their projects can use the beta version today by visiting codesandbox.io/sdk .

About Together AI

Together AI, The AI Acceleration Cloud, empowers developers and enterprises to train, fine-tune and run inference for generative AI models — delivering unparalleled performance, control, and cost-efficiency. The Together AI Platform supports a comprehensive range of top open-source and custom models across multiple modalities, while offering flexible deployment options with the highest levels of privacy and security. Committed to advancing the frontier of AI through open collaboration, innovation and transparency, Together AI ensures that powerful AI systems remain accessible and flexible while creating optimal outcomes for society. To start fine-tuning and running the world's best open-source models, visit api.together.ai .

About CodeSandbox

CodeSandbox provides high-performance cloud development environments catering both to development teams and programmatic code execution at scale. With a highly optimized infrastructure, CodeSandbox spins up fresh VMs in under 3 seconds and leverages a unique memory snapshotting technology to restore any VM in under 2 seconds. Trusted by more than 4.5 million developers every month, CodeSandbox empowers its vast community to build and scale their projects, while fostering the open-source development ecosystem. Start building at codesandbox.io .

