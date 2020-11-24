"At Spencer's, one of our core values is "We Are All Human," said Steven Silverstein, president, and CEO, Spencer's. "We have always embraced everyone no matter their race, gender, sexual orientation, background, or how they look. Spencer's is a safe place where everyone is free to be themselves and to love one another as equals. That is why we support the ACLU. They've worked tirelessly for decades to ensure that every individual is afforded the same freedoms and treated with respect and human decency."

Spencer's has always championed our guests and associates as individuals and help them to express themselves through style, fashion, humor, and to safely explore their sexual health and wellness. Our in-store experience echoes our stance by allowing fans to celebrate who they are and what they believe in without any judgment. The "Together We Do More" campaign encourages fans and associates to give back, demand justice, stop hate, and fight racism.

As an added thanks to our entire Spencer's family, our stores are closed on Thanksgiving.

Together we do more – Step up, Round up.

About Spencer's

Spencer's is the ultimate destination to find the latest edgy, outrageous, and unique accessories and apparel. For more than 70 years, Spencer's has celebrated, embraced, and created current trends through T-shirts, accessories, jewelry, drinkware, sexual health and wellness and more. Founded in 1947 as a mail-order catalog in Pennsylvania, the company opened its first brick-and-mortar store in 1963 and has since grown to more than 680 retail locations in addition to an online presence. To find the latest products and styles, visit spencersonline.com to locate the nearest store.

