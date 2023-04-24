Toho and Wi-Charge Partner to Promote Wireless Charging at Manufacturing Sites

NAGOYA, Japan and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toho Technology Corporation ("Toho"), a leading manufacturer and solution provider of electronics for factory equipment in Japan, and Wi-Charge , the leader in long-range wireless power solutions, today announced a partnership under which Toho will embed wireless charging in its solutions, including sensors and radio devices. The goal of the Toho and Wi-Charge partnership is to deliver greater efficiencies and improved productivity for manufacturers in Japan and around the world.

Toho's customers include manufacturers of sensors and radios and end users of these products. The challenge for these companies and the manufacturing industry as a whole has been how to effectively address the cost and complexity of connecting conventional sensors and radios to power systems on factory floors that have limited space and design constraints. By partnering with Wi-Charge and embedding over-the-air wireless charging in its electronic devices, Toho can now solve these issues. In addition, by supplying power to devices that are not rigidly tied to the location of the power source, Toho and its customers will now have greater flexibility in designing factory floors and can significantly eliminate expensive wiring and functionality shutdowns due to lost power caused by wire cuts or poor electrical connections.

Wi-Charge over-the-air charging technology can charge devices in a 30-foot range, extending the value and capabilities of a wide range of devices. It eliminates the complexities and inconvenience of cables and batteries to give product developers free rein to design a new generation of mobile and smart devices and end-users the freedom they crave from hassle-free devices. Wi-Charge systems and devices are already deployed in multiple commercial venues in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, Israel, and more.

"Wi-Charge completely changes how electronics can be designed and deployed on manufacturing floors, which will have a big impact on our industry," said Noby Fujiki, chief technology officer, Toho. "We are honored and excited to collaborate with Wi-Charge as they share our passion and commitment to innovation and to reimagining how technology breakthroughs like over-the-air wireless charging can have a deep impact on technologies, markets and society."

"We are excited to partner with Toho to expand over-the-air, wireless charging in Japan from the consumer to the industrial market," said Ori Mor, co-founder and chief business officer, Wi-Charge. "Wireless charging is the ideal solution for devices and sensors in production environments as it eliminates the hassles of running expensive and cumbersome wires to every device. Together, Toho and Wi-Charge will have a big impact on the industrial market, and we look forward to collaborating together to make a world without wires possible."

About Toho

Toho Technology was founded in 1829 under the trade name "Momijiya" (maple leaf shop) and developed its business as an import merchant at the end of the Edo period. Toho's current business is divided across four businesses: Fine Mechatronics includes semiconductor and flat panel display manufacturing and inspection equipment; Electronics focuses on industrial communication systems, SI, EMS, and IoT solutions; Environmental Engineering includes construction and maintenance; and Industrial Urban Systems is responsible for trading company functions. Toho supports its customers' business development with technological and proposal capabilities derived from these four businesses. For more information, please visit https://www.toho-tec.co.jp/ .

About Wi-Charge

Wi-Charge is a long-range wireless power company founded to enable automatic charging of cell phones and other smart devices. Our patented infrared wireless power technology can safely and efficiently deliver several watts of power to client devices over room-sized distances. Giving end-users freedom and product designers the power they need for the next generation of mobile smart devices, Wi-Charge is the power of the future, beyond batteries and power cords. For more information, visit http://www.wi-charge.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

