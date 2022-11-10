Tokenization Global Market Report 2022: Data Tokenization Becomes Important for Government Agencies

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tokenization - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Tokenization Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tokenization estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.6% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $604.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.7% CAGR



The Tokenization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$604.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$586.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.7% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.4% and 17.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 190 Featured)

American Express Company

AsiaPay Limited

Bluefin Payment Systems LLC

Cardlink

Fiserv, Inc.

Futurex LP

HelpSystems, LLC

HST Campinas, SP

IntegraPay

Marqeta, Inc.

Mastercard Inc.

MeaWallet AS

Micro Focus International plc

Paragon Payment Solutions

Sequent Software Inc.

Shift4 Payments, LLC

Sygnum Bank AG

Thales TCT

TokenEx, LLC

VeriFone, Inc.

Visa Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Tokenization - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

Shift towards Digital Technologies Enhances Prospects for Security Technologies & Solutions

Global Cybersecurity Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Heightened Threat of Data Breaches During Pandemic Supports Tokenization Market

Threat to Security and Privacy: Increase in Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Propels Payment System Ecosystem to Entirely New Levels with Tokenization & Other Approaches

An Introduction to Tokenization

Objective of Tokenization

PCI DSS and Tokenization

Focus on Fraud Prevention & Payment Security Gives Extraordinary Thrust to Global Tokenization Market

Surge in Online Payments & Contactless Payments Accelerate Market Growth

Solution Segment & BFSI Vertical Sweep Tokenization Market with Majority Stake

SMEs Segment to Exhibit Rapid Growth

Developed Regions Lead the Global Tokenization Market

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation of Businesses and the Imperative Need to Ensure Security of Sensitive Data to Spur Tokenization Market

Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools to Safeguard Sensitive Data

Data Tokenization: Unlocking the Potential of Data-Based Economy

Encryption Vs Tokenization: A Comparative Review

Use Cases of Tokenization and Encryption

BFSI: The Major End-Use Vertical for Tokenization Solutions

Surge in Digital Transactions to Boost Need for Tokenization

Rising Customer Inclination towards Contactless Payments Amidst the Pandemic Boosts Market Growth

Steep Rise in Fraud Attacks amid COVID-19 Predicament Marks Opportunity for Tokenization Market

With Mobile Wallets Going Mainstream, Tokenization Comes into Play to Ensure Security of Transactions

Retail and E-Commerce Market to Record High Adoption of Tokenization Solutions

Advantages of Tokenization for the Rising E-commerce Space

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

Data Tokenization Becomes Important for Government Agencies

Tokenization Becomes Relevant Amidst Digitization of Infrastructure in Energy & Utilities

Compliance with Strict Regulatory Guidelines Drives Enterprises to Adopt Tokenization Solutions

Growing Proliferation of Cloud-based Solutions & Services Presents Market Opportunity

SMEs Witness High Adoption of Tokenization Solutions

Growing Importance of Tokenization in Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Tokenization Emerges a Key Strategy to Improve Customer Experience and Enhance Revenue Generation

Protection of Sensitive Application Data in DevOps Enhances Need for Tokenization

Challenges Facing Tokenization Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 190

