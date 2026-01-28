Tokenization Is the New Plumbing of Finance: Bybit EU's Georg Harer at unDavos Summit

VIENNA, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit EU , the European arm of Bybit and a MiCAR-licensed crypto-asset service provider headquartered in Vienna, made its unDavos debut on January 20, 2026. In the Swiss Alps, Georg Harer, Co-CEO of Bybit EU, joined an expert panel discussion on crypto cybercrime and a roundtable discussion about the future of RWA (real-world asset) tokenization.

RWA Tokenization: From Concept to Commercialization

The roundtable event, titled "Tokenization as the Backbone of Next-Generation Financial Infrastructure", brought together policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders to explore how tokenization can serve as a foundational layer for the next generation of global financial systems. Discussions centered on advancing tokenization from concept to implementation, addressing regulatory frameworks, and examining how blockchain-based infrastructure can reshape traditional financial markets.

The discussion took place amid growing momentum for real-world asset tokenization. With key infrastructure now in place, scalable commercialization faces lingering barriers like regulatory uncertainty and outdated legislative frameworks rooted in legacy tech and financial models. Industry players and builders also grapple with fragmentation and limited interoperability.

"Seeing the industry come together was invaluable at a time when we at Bybit EU are trying to build both the scalable infrastructure and the necessary guardrails for the digital asset class," said Georg Harer, Co-CEO of Bybit EU. "The exchange with regulators, peers, and innovators from around the world reinforced the recognition that tokenization is fast becoming a critical component of the financial infrastructure that will serve the next generation."

Strengthening Defenses Against Next-Gen Crypto Crime

Harer also joined a panel on financial crime, where he and other experts examined how exchanges can combat industrialized crypto fraud, as bad actors evolve towards more organized and creative patterns, deploy new tools and misuse technology for fraudulent purposes. He highlighted Bybit EU's proactive measures to uphold user safety and compliance under MiCAR and EU anti-money laundering directives.

The discussion underscored how emerging technology is transforming threat vectors, from deepfake-enabled impersonation to automated phishing networks. Harer cited the issue of effective identification as an example, and shared his optimism that a unified and streamlined European framework for identity verification would bring more efficiency, comfort, and security. He emphasized that tackling the new generation of financial crime requires not only advanced detection tools but also transparency, shared intelligence, and an industry-wide commitment to ethical innovation.

About Bybit EU

Bybit EU GmbH is an Austrian Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) authorized under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) in Austria. Bybit EU serves customers across the entire European Economic Area (EEA)—with the exception of Malta—via the bybit.eu platform.

Bybit EU GmbH is authorized to offer the following services:

custody and administration of crypto -assets on behalf of clients;

-assets on behalf of clients; exchange of crypto -assets for funds;

-assets for funds; exchange of crypto -assets for other crypto -assets;

-assets for other -assets; placing of crypto -assets; and

-assets; and transfer services for crypto -assets on behalf of clients.

Bybit EU GmbH is neither the operator of a trading platform for crypto-assets nor provides investment advice.

