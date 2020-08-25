Tokensoft Facilitates Launch of First Blockchain IPO With INX Limited

Following the successful launch of the first SEC-registered mutual fund, ArCoin, Tokensoft Inc. (Tokensoft) is excited to announce the launch of the first Blockchain IPO with digital asset exchange INX Ltd. (INX) on the Tokensoft platform, now available on the INX website . The INX launch is the first foreign IPO (F-1 Offering) of a digital security token in the US that has received effectiveness from the SEC and reflects the growing confidence that the SEC has in customers utilizing Tokensoft's blockchain infrastructure.

The following Tokensoft services are being utilized by INX to facilitate its launch:

Tokensoft Offering Platform -- To shepherd investors through compliance procedures and the IPO subscription process by enforcing regulatory requirements in every US state to meet Blue Sky filing requirements.

Tokensoft Investment Accounts -- To enable IPO investors to self-manage blockchain-based investments

Tokensoft Transfer Agent -- To provide shareholder services and blockchain administration services using Hub Security.

INX's engagement of Tokensoft began with a key ceremony to ensure the highest level of security in administering the INX security Token pursuant to a process audited by Ernst and Young.

Development work then occurred to create INX's security token through usage of the Tokensoft-developed, Ethereum ERC-1404 standard. The INX security tokens include features such as the ability to automate employee lock-up requirements using the blockchain.

Additional integrations with Anchorage and BitGo have been performed in order to provide INX investors with a myriad of custody options.

The Tokensoft-supported INX IPO portal is currently open for registration by interested investors. INX's prospectus outlines a plan for security token holders to receive 40% of underlying cash flows along with discounts on INX services. To learn more, please visit the INX website .

About Tokensoft

Tokensoft is a leading technology platform for blockchain-enabled securities based in San Francisco, CA. The Tokensoft platform enables forward-thinking enterprises, asset managers, and financial institutions to fundraise, manage investors, and access secondary market liquidity using the blockchain. The Tokensoft platform has processed investors in over 50 countries and Tokensoft customers have raised or managed over a billion USD.

About INX Limited

INX Limited, a Gibraltar-based private company formed in 2017, is developing INX Trading Solutions, a single entry-point for our customers for the trading of cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives

About Tokensoft Transfer Agent

Tokensoft Transfer Agent (TTA) is an SEC-registered transfer agent based in San Francisco, CA. TTA serves both privately and publicly trading companies based in the US. TTA uses Tokensoft technology to provide issuers of SEC registered offerings with a fully managed solution on public blockchains.

About ERC-1404

ERC-1404 is an Ethereum smart contract standard developed by the Tokensoft development team. ERC-1404 is the most commonly cited standard for security tokens in SEC filings and was recently used in the launch of the first SEC-registered mutual fund on the blockchain, the Arca U.S. Treasury Fund.

