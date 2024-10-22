TOKYO SKYTREE Offers Special Tours for Inbound Visitors to Enjoy Japanese Culture Such as Geisha and Sumo on Observation Deck Open Exclusively for Tour Participants

TOKYO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOBU TOWER SKYTREE Co., Ltd., the operator of the world's tallest free-standing broadcasting tower, TOKYO SKYTREE, has begun selling tours for inbound visitors to enjoy Japanese culture from Sumida City, where the tower is located. The Tour features a performance by geisha (traditional entertainers of Japanese arts) and a sumo show as well as a photo session on the tower's observation deck, where tour participants will be allowed special admission before or after regular business hours.

For details, please visit:

https://www.tokyo-skytree.jp/en/event/premiumevent (English)

https://www.tokyo-skytree.jp/cn_t/event/premiumevent (Traditional Chinese)

The tours include a night plan that allows inbound visitors to enjoy a night view from the tower's observation deck after business hours, and a dance performance by geisha from Sumida City's "hanamachi," or an entertainment district, a culture handed down from the Edo Period (1603-1867).

The other tour is an early morning plan where participants can enjoy a specially prepared breakfast that uses Tokyo's local ingredients while viewing the sunrise from the observation deck, watch a sumo show by retired wrestlers, participate in a mock sumo match while wearing a wrestler's full-body costume, and have professional photographs taken.

The company also sells a mini plan where participants are given priority entry to TOKYO SKYTREE, accompanied by their private guide, with a souvenir of a shot glass of Edo kiriko, traditional cut glassware in Sumida City.

TOBU TOWER SKYTREE hopes that inbound visitors will enjoy special experiences unique to TOKYO SKYTREE.

Tour images

Sumo wrestlers in a sumo ring:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108036/202410087768/_prw_PI2fl_AwLkH7tN.jpg

Special breakfast featuring Tokyo's local ingredients:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108036/202410087768/_prw_PI3fl_mV4NmtC3.jpg

"Ozashiki Asobi" game with geisha:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108036/202410087768/_prw_PI4fl_6Rf5I8fa.jpg

Geisha performance overlooking Tokyo nightview:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108036/202410087768/_prw_PI1fl_87o7KM5c.jpg

About TOKYO SKYTREE

The 634-meter-high TOKYO SKYTREE is the world's tallest free-standing broadcasting tower. It has two observation decks, the Tembo Deck, which is 350-meter-high, and the Tembo Galleria, which is 450-meter-high, commanding a spectacular panoramic view of Tokyo. Moreover, at night, TOKYO SKYTREE is colorfully lit up featuring three lighting styles - "Iki" characterized by a pale blue, "Miyabi" featuring Edo purple and "Nobori" auspicious tangerine hue. Special lighting can be seen on the occasions of seasonal and other events.

Official website: https://www.tokyo-skytree.jp/en/

Social Media Accounts:

Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tokyoskytree_global/

Official X: https://twitter.com/skytreeofficial

Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TOKYOSKYTREE.official/

SOURCE TOBU TOWER SKYTREE CO., LTD.