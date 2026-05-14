Tolmar Launches Dedicated YouTube Channel to Empower Advanced Practice Providers (APPs) in Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) Management

"So They're on TRT—Now What?" Delivers Practical Peer-to-Peer, Evidence-based Education to help Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants manage their patients TRT, not just start it."

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tolmar Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to advancing patient care in urology, oncology, and endocrinology, today announced the launch of "So They're on TRT…Now What?", a new YouTube channel designed specifically to support Advanced Practice Providers (APPs)—including Nurse Practitioners (NPs) and Physician Assistants (PAs)—in helping clinicians and their patients manage TRT, not just start it. The channel is now live at www.youtube.com/@trtnowwhat

The channel addresses a critical unmet need in clinical practice: practical, on-demand education for the growing number of APPs who manage TRT patients in real-world settings. Featuring concise, evidence-based, non-promotional video content, the channel offers a range of original series designed to translate clinical best practices into actionable guidance.

"Advanced Practice Providers (APPs) play an increasingly important role in managing testosterone therapy —but rarely get practical, peer-level guidance. Education hasn't kept pace with real-world care. This Tolmar video series is truly the first of its kind —created by APPs for APPs — to deliver hands-on testosterone management insights that bridge the gap between evidence and everyday practice."

— Basil Z. Kaaki, DMSc, PA-C, Assistant Professor, Baylor College of Medicine

Content Series Available at Launch

The channel launches with three original series, each offering a distinct format and perspective:

The Testosterone Fishbowl: An expert APP panel answers the most frequently asked peer questions about TRT management, delivering direct, evidence-based responses to real-world clinical challenges.

The Women of TRT: Practical TRT management insights from experienced female clinicians who bring a distinct perspective and deep day-to-day expertise in managing testosterone replacement therapy.

Southern Fried TRT: A candid roundtable format where an expert panel of Southern APPs share straightforward, real-world insights—where "aha" moments happen and clinical theory meets everyday practice.

Designed for the Modern APP

Whether an APP is new to managing TRT patients or looking to expand their practice, the channel functions as an always-available resource. Content spans both long- and short-form formats, making it easy to integrate into busy clinical workflows. All programming is designed to support guideline-aligned, real-world care—without promotional messaging.

The channel is available now on YouTube. Viewers can subscribe at www.youtube.com/@trtnowwhat to receive updates as new episodes and series are added.

About Tolmar Inc.

Tolmar Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in urology, oncology and endocrinology. Tolmar is committed to supporting healthcare providers with the education, tools, and therapies needed to deliver high-quality, evidence-based patient care. © 2026 Tolmar, Inc. All rights reserved

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SOURCE TOLMAR