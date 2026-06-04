TOM AND JERRY ARE SERVING UP A MONTH OF MISCHIEF WITH GLOBAL CHEESE DAY 2026 CELEBRATIONS

Fans Can Enjoy Livestreams, Digital Activations, New Content Launches, Consumer Products, and More Featuring the World's Favorite Cat and Mouse

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BURBANK, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The cheesiest events on earth begin as Warner Bros. Discovery kicks off its annual Tom and Jerry Cheese Day celebrations, launching a month-long global tribute honoring the timeless rivalry, comedy and chaos of the iconic cat-and-mouse duo.

Cheese Day 2026

Throughout June, fans around the world can celebrate Tom and Jerry through interactive digital experiences, livestreams, themed programming, consumer products, partnerships, and more. Anchored by the franchise's signature mix of fun, adventure and mischief, Cheese Day transforms the month of June into a worldwide celebration for fans of all ages.

Following the success of last year's campaign, Cheese Day 2026 expands the celebration with new content launches, fan experiences, and cross-platform integrations.

Tom and Jerry continues to rank among the world's largest franchise fandoms, reaching fans globally and across generations. So how will fans celebrate Cheese Day this year? Warner Bros. Discovery has plenty in store.

Digital & Social:

Throughout June, Tom and Jerry will take over social and digital platforms around the world with new content drops and fan-first digital experiences.

To kick off the celebration, Warner Bros. Discovery launched a brand-new Tom and Jerry Snapchat presence featuring daily Spotlight content programmed throughout the month. Livestreams and new content across WB Kids YouTube and Tom and Jerry TikTok will bring the duo's antics to fans across social media.

Content & Programming:

As part of Cheese Day, Warner Bros. Discovery will debut new Tom and Jerry content across streaming and digital platforms.

Global WB Kids YouTube channels will spotlight Tom and Jerry Time!, a collection of entertaining educational shorts rolling out throughout June, alongside the continued rollout of Tom and Jerry Gokko Season 3.

Across Cartoon Network, Boomerang, HBO Max and Tubi, fans can enjoy special Tom and Jerry programming throughout June.

Boomerang and Cartoon Network will feature Cheese Day marathons in the U.S., and Cartoon Network and Cartoonito channels across Latin America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa will showcase Tom and Jerry movies and dedicated content blocks.

HBO Max will spotlight Tom and Jerry content across featured rails and kids homepage placements.

Throughout June, WBD Home Entertainment is launching a Tom and Jerry Cheese Day price promotion on Amazon and Fandango at Home.

Products:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products is debuting a wide range of regional and global collaborations. Fans can expect themed merchandise and limited-edition products tied to Tom and Jerry Gokko and the broader Cheese Day campaign. Participating partners include W Capsule in Mexico, Funko with Tom and Jerry Gokko blind boxes, Jazwares with Tom and Jerry Gokko blind boxes, Beast Kingdom with pull-back vehicles, Medicom Toy and additional collaborations across Japan, Brazil, South Korea and Asia-Pacific markets.

Promotions:

Tom and Jerry will also take flight this June through a global partnership with Delta Air Lines. The collaboration lands the iconic duo in Delta's new kids programming experience with a collection of 42 classic shorts and the Tom and Jerry 2021 film available in flight.

Live Experiences & Activations:

Cheese Day celebrations will appear around the globe through immersive fan experiences and themed activations.

A major Cheese Day pop-up celebration in Chengdu, held from May 30 through June 1, featured interactive zones, retail experiences, mobile gaming activations, costume character meet-and-greets, and digital giveaways.

Additionally, in China fans can visit large-scale Tom and Jerry mall activations in Jiangsu, Chongqing, and Shandong running throughout June, featuring themed installations, giveaways and photo opportunities.

Later this summer, Tom and Jerry fans can look forward to a limited-time summer event, "Tom and Jerry Mischief Celebration" at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – the Making of Harry Potter. The beloved Tom and Jerry characters will be visiting the Studio Tour from July 17 – August 31 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of the Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone film.

With digital experiences, livestreams, global programming, partnerships, products and more taking place all month long, Tom and Jerry Cheese Day 2026 invites audiences everywhere to embrace the thrill in every chase. As the world's favorite cat and mouse continue their endless pursuit, one thing remains certain: the mischief is only getting started.

About Tom and Jerry

Tom and Jerry is an animated cartoon series created in 1940 by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. Tom and Jerry's friendly rivalry and endless antics have made them one of the most beloved comedic duos in animation history. For over 85 years, Tom and Jerry has been a classic that transcends generations and brings smiles to the faces of children and adults around the world.

TOM AND JERRY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Turner Entertainment Co. (s26)

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world

About Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment (WBDHE) distributes the award-winning movies, television, animation, and digital content produced by Warner Bros. Discovery to the homes and screens of millions through physical Blu-ray Disc™ and DVD retail sales and digital transactions on major streaming, video-on-demand cable, satellite, digital, and mobile channels. WBDHE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales, one of the world's largest distributors of entertainment programming.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Kiesel

[email protected]

SOURCE Warner Bros. Discovery