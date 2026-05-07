WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY TIPS OFF THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF SPACE JAM

A Highly Anticipated Celebration Kicks Off with Experiences, Products, Content and More

Download Assets Here

Social Sharing: #SpaceJam30

BURBANK, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been three decades since the world first saw the Tune Squad. Face off against the evil Monstars in an unforgettable big-screen showdown, and the hype still feels like yesterday. Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to reveal how fans of all ages can celebrate the 30th anniversary through a lineup of theatrical rereleases, new products, experiences, content, and more. Let the fun tip off as Space Jam celebrates 30 years of slam‑dunk action, iconic characters, and pop‑culture magic.

Space Jam 30th Anniversary

To kick off the anniversary celebration, Warner Bros. Discovery is hosting an exclusive pre-screening event at Warner Bros. iconic lot in Burbank, CA on Wednesday, May 7th. The event will bring fans, creators and special guests together for an unforgettable night celebrating the legacy of Space Jam and building excitement for the film's return to theaters.

For one night only, on May 20th, fans across the U.S. can experience Space Jam like never before at Dolby Cinema® at AMC. Dolby Cinema is the ultimate moviegoing experience, providing a Dolby-designed environment that showcases the best implementation of Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos®. The Tune Squad will go head-to-head against the Monstars in stunning Dolby Vision picture quality and immersive Dolby Atmos sound, bringing every slam dunk, wisecrack, and iconic moment to life exactly as its creators intended.

In celebration of this limited theatrical engagement, AMC theatres is offering fans the chance to take the magic home with an exclusive, custom-designed Space Jam Game Time Popcorn Collectible and Basketball Cup. These premium concession items will be available beginning May 20th while supplies last.

International fans can also join the celebration, with Space Jam screening in select theaters throughout the summer.

Can't make it to the theater, Beginning October 1st, fans can stream Space Jam on HBO Max through the end of the year.

This November, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will honor the anniversary celebration with special offers for fans who want to bring Space Jam home and own the film as part of their personal collection.

The Space Jam soundtrack helped define a generation, becoming a cultural phenomenon in its own right and extending the film's impact far beyond the court. To celebrate its lasting musical legacy, Warner Music Group will mark the anniversary of the RIAA-certified 6x Platinum soundtrack with special programming, giving fans new ways to revisit the music that made Space Jam unforgettable.

Propstore will commemorate the anniversary this Fall with an exclusive auction of original animation art, prints, and other collectibles to be released for the first time from the Warner Bros. Archives.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood is honoring Space Jam's 30th anniversary with a vibrant new retail merchandise display inspired by the film's iconic basketball-meets-animation style. The display features head‑turning mannequins dressed in exclusive Space Jam–themed apparel, including retro jerseys, athleisure looks, and graphic tees showcasing fan‑favorite characters like Bugs Bunny. Set atop custom basketball platforms branded with the Space Jam 30th Anniversary logo, the installation instantly captures the playful spirit of the classic film. The celebration offers fans a way to relive Space Jam while either shopping at the Warner Bros. Studio Store, or on their Studio Tour visit. A Studio Tour ticket is not required to shop at the Warner Bros. Studio Store, located at 3400 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA. For more information, visit WBStudioTour.com.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products is marking the 30th anniversary of Space Jam with a dynamic lineup of product collaborations rolling out throughout the year. Offerings include an all-new curated collection of items including exclusive Champion® hoodie and tee, personalized Tune Squad and Monstars basketball jerseys and "Secret Stuff" tumbler, and more from WB Shop launching May 18th, a slick new Space Jam New Era cap, Squishmallows from Jazwares, epic new Lola Bunny inspired duffle and sling bags from Loungefly, Space Jam inspired kids and adult apparel from Bellabu Bear, a Space Jam x Timex Q watch limited to just 1,000 numbered watches, and a special book and plush collection benefiting Kohl's Cares Goods For Good®, which supports family health and wellness nationwide. The celebration is already underway with a Target retail partnership featuring exclusive Space Jam merchandise, alongside a March Madness promotion with Pizza Hut highlighted by a limited‑time Space Jam Triple Treat Box and themed rewards experiences.

The excitement doesn't end there. Fans of the iconic film and beloved Looney Tunes characters can expect additional collaborations, releases, and cultural moments throughout the year as the celebration continues.

Dolby Cinema is the ultimate moviegoing experience, providing a Dolby-designed environment that showcases the best implementation of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. With the combined awe-inspiring experience of Dolby Vision picture quality together with Dolby Atmos immersive sound, Dolby Cinema allows audiences to see, hear, and feel the film exactly as filmmakers intended.

Experiencing movies in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos elevates the emotional impact of every scene so audiences feel more of the movie.

ABOUT LOONEY TUNES

Looney Tunes is a zany world filled with iconic characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, and Lola Bunny and packed with rapid-fire humor, clever references and boundless energy. Debuting as theatrical shorts nearly a century ago, Looney Tunes has evolved into a global pop culture powerhouse spanning feature films, television series, games, consumer products, themed entertainment and more.

LOONEY TUNES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s26)

ABOUT WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY GLOBAL CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment (WBDHE) distributes the award-winning movies, television, animation, and digital content produced by Warner Bros. Discovery to the homes and screens of millions through physical Blu-ray Disc™ and DVD retail sales and digital transactions on major streaming, video-on-demand cable, satellite, digital, and mobile channels. WBDHE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales, one of the world's largest distributors of entertainment programming.

ABOUT DOLBY

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is a world leader in immersive entertainment. From movies and TV, to music, sports, gaming, and beyond, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide across all their favorite devices. We partner with artists, storytellers, and the brands you love to transform entertainment and digital experiences through groundbreaking innovations like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby OptiView.

Media Contacts:

Warner Bros. Discovery

Lindsay Kiesel

[email protected]

SOURCE Warner Bros. Discovery