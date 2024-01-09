Tom Barrow Co. Expands HVAC Landscape Through Partnership with H&B Engineered Products, Significantly Growing its Solutions Portfolio

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Barrow Co., the leading provider of HVAC solutions in the Southeast, proudly announces the successful partnership with H&B Engineered Products, a prominent player in the Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, and Maryland HVAC markets. This strategic partnership aims to enhance Tom Barrow Co.'s capabilities, broaden its geographic reach, and offer clients an even more comprehensive range of HVAC solutions.

Since 1975, H&B Engineered Products has been a trusted name in optimizing building efficiency through its innovative HVAC solutions. The company has achieved significant growth and recognition in the HVAC industry, particularly after its merger with J-K Mechanical in July 2016. This union not only expanded H&B's geographic presence but also diversified its product line, solidifying its position as a key player in the market.

Tom Barrow Co., known for its unmatched industry expertise and integrated services, is excited to welcome H&B Engineered Products into its portfolio. The partnership aligns with Tom Barrow's commitment to providing clients with the best HVAC solutions, from energy efficiency to air disinfection, for various applications, including new construction and retrofits.

"H&B Engineered Products brings a wealth of experience and a strong reputation for efficiency and innovation to our organization," said Mike Shea, president, Tom Barrow Co. "This strategic partnership aligns with our mission to continually enhance our offerings and provide clients with top-tier HVAC solutions. We are thrilled to welcome the talented team at H&B to the Tom Barrow family."

H&B Engineered Products will continue to operate under its established name, and key executives Sean Welch and Pete Lancaster will lead the company as president and vice-president, respectively. The partnership reinforces Tom Barrow Company's commitment to preserving the unique strengths and identity of H&B while leveraging synergies for mutual growth.

"As we move forward under the Tom Barrow Co. umbrella, our focus remains on delivering innovative HVAC solutions and maintaining the exceptional service our clients have come to expect," said Sean Welch, president, H&B Engineered Products. "We are excited about the opportunities this partnership presents for both our team and our valued customers."

Tom Barrow Co., an Ardian portfolio company, is dedicated to delivering benefit-driven collaboration with design, engineering, and service professionals. The company's integrated services and industry-leading manufacturers position it as the preferred choice for HVAC solutions in the Southeast.

This recent partnership expands Tom Barrow's presence in the Northeast with three established HVAC sales and service organizations, R. F. Peck HVAC, H&B Engineered Products, and John F. Scanlan, Inc. This move exemplifies Tom Barrow Co.'s ongoing commitment to growth, innovation, and market leadership for its clients.

About Tom Barrow Co.

As the leading provider of HVAC solutions in the Southeast, Tom Barrow Co. offers clients unmatched industry expertise and integrated services through benefit-driven collaboration with design, engineering, and service professionals and the exceptional manufacturing companies Tom Barrow Co. proudly represents. Its experienced team of sales engineers works closely with mechanical engineers, architects, building owners, contractors, and other professionals in the selection and application of a wide range of products to provide the best in HVAC solutions ranging from energy efficiency to air disinfection. From new construction to retrofits, Tom Barrow's integrated services and industry-leading manufacturers allow them to offer the best solutions to clients. www.TomBarrow.com. Tom Barrow Co. is an Ardian portfolio company. Ardian is a world-leading private investment house, managing or advising $150bn of assets on behalf of more than 1,400 clients globally. www.ardian.com.

About H&B Engineered Products

Established in 1975, H&B Engineered Products is a leading HVAC solutions provider for Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, and Maryland. The company's mission is to optimize building efficiency through seamless design and installation.

Since its 2016 merger with J-K Mechanical, the company has expanded its talents and product offerings, operating warehouses in Landover, Herndon, and Linthicum. The company's sales engineers and LEED AP professionals represent more than 50 leading HVAC manufacturers.

For more information, visit www.hbproducts.com

