Tom Barrow Company Announces Promotion of Brent Smith to President

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Barrow Company, a leading commercial HVAC solutions provider, announces the promotion of Brent Smith to president. With a 28-year tenure at the company, Smith has demonstrated unwavering dedication, industry knowledge, and exceptional leadership throughout his career.

Brent Smith, President Tom Barrow Company

Smith joined Tom Barrow Company in 1997, starting in the quote department before advancing to roles in sales, branch management, and eventually executive leadership. His journey reflects the company's commitment to cultivating talent and promoting from within. Over the years, Smith has significantly contributed to Tom Barrow Company's growth, particularly during his tenure as Tampa branch manager and later as executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Smith holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Virginia Tech and is an active member of ASHRAE, ASHE, FHEA, and several nonprofit boards. His well-rounded expertise and deep understanding of the HVAC industry have been instrumental in shaping the company's success.

Tom Barrow Company CEO, Mike Shea, expressed enthusiasm for Smith's promotion:

"Brent's promotion to president reflects his extraordinary dedication to our team and the business. His vast industry knowledge, coupled with his passion for excellence and teamwork, has been a cornerstone of our company's success. We are proud to promote from within and confident that under Brent's leadership, Tom Barrow Company will continue to thrive and reach new heights."

As president, Smith will oversee the company's strategic direction and day-to-day operations, ensuring it remains a trusted partner for engineers, contractors, and end users in the commercial HVAC industry.

About Tom Barrow Company

Tom Barrow Company is a leading HVAC solutions provider in the Southeast, known for unmatched expertise and collaboration with design, engineering, and service professionals. Representing top manufacturers, their sales engineers partner with mechanical engineers, architects, contractors, and building owners to deliver innovative HVAC solutions for new construction and retrofits. www.tombarrow.com

SOURCE Tom Barrow Company