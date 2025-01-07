Tom Barrow Company Announces Promotion of Brent Smith to President

News provided by

Tom Barrow Company

Jan 07, 2025, 09:00 ET

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Barrow Company, a leading commercial HVAC solutions provider, announces the promotion of Brent Smith to president. With a 28-year tenure at the company, Smith has demonstrated unwavering dedication, industry knowledge, and exceptional leadership throughout his career.

Continue Reading
Brent Smith, President Tom Barrow Company
Brent Smith, President Tom Barrow Company

Smith joined Tom Barrow Company in 1997, starting in the quote department before advancing to roles in sales, branch management, and eventually executive leadership. His journey reflects the company's commitment to cultivating talent and promoting from within. Over the years, Smith has significantly contributed to Tom Barrow Company's growth, particularly during his tenure as Tampa branch manager and later as executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Smith holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Virginia Tech and is an active member of ASHRAE, ASHE, FHEA, and several nonprofit boards. His well-rounded expertise and deep understanding of the HVAC industry have been instrumental in shaping the company's success.

Tom Barrow Company CEO, Mike Shea, expressed enthusiasm for Smith's promotion:
"Brent's promotion to president reflects his extraordinary dedication to our team and the business. His vast industry knowledge, coupled with his passion for excellence and teamwork, has been a cornerstone of our company's success. We are proud to promote from within and confident that under Brent's leadership, Tom Barrow Company will continue to thrive and reach new heights."

As president, Smith will oversee the company's strategic direction and day-to-day operations, ensuring it remains a trusted partner for engineers, contractors, and end users in the commercial HVAC industry.

About Tom Barrow Company
Tom Barrow Company is a leading HVAC solutions provider in the Southeast, known for unmatched expertise and collaboration with design, engineering, and service professionals. Representing top manufacturers, their sales engineers partner with mechanical engineers, architects, contractors, and building owners to deliver innovative HVAC solutions for new construction and retrofits. www.tombarrow.com 

SOURCE Tom Barrow Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Tom Barrow Company Announces Public Launch of Impact Climate Technologies (ICT)

Tom Barrow Company Announces Public Launch of Impact Climate Technologies (ICT)

Tom Barrow Company is pleased to announce the public launch of Impact Climate Technologies, Inc. ("ICT"), the new corporate parent of Tom Barrow...
Tom Barrow Co., Atlanta, GA, Strengthens Presence in the Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia Markets Through Partnership with DMR Associates, Inc.

Tom Barrow Co., Atlanta, GA, Strengthens Presence in the Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia Markets Through Partnership with DMR Associates, Inc.

Tom Barrow Co., the foremost provider of HVAC solutions, proudly announces a new partnership with DMR Associates, Inc., a leading heating,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics