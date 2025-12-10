Tom Barrow Company Expands Southeastern Footprint with New Knoxville, Tennessee Location

Industry Veteran David Hensley to Lead New Office

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Barrow Company, a leading provider of HVAC solutions across the Southeast, today announced the opening of its newest location in Knoxville, Tennessee. The expansion marks the company's 12th location in the region and further strengthens its commitment to serving the growing commercial HVAC market in East Tennessee.

The Knoxville office will be led by industry veteran David Hensley, who brings more than 35 years of HVAC equipment sales experience in Knoxville and the surrounding areas. Hensley, founder and owner of EnviroSystems, Inc., now joins Tom Barrow Company with a proven record of deep technical knowledge, long-standing customer relationships, and a commitment to providing innovative HVAC solutions. A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Hensley is widely respected across the industry for his expertise and dedication.

"David's wealth of knowledge, strong customer partnerships, and proven leadership make him the ideal person to guide our growth in the Knoxville market," said Brent Smith, president of Tom Barrow Company. "We could not be more excited to have him leading this expansion. His experience and reputation in the region give us tremendous confidence as we deepen our presence in East Tennessee."

The Knoxville opening reflects Tom Barrow Company's continued investment in regional service, training, and technical support for mechanical engineers, architects, building owners, and contractors throughout the Southeast.

About Tom Barrow Company

As the leading provider of HVAC solutions in the Southeast, Tom Barrow Co. offers clients unmatched industry expertise and integrated services through benefit-driven collaboration with design, engineering, and service professionals and the exceptional manufacturing companies Tom Barrow Co. proudly represents. Its experienced team of sales engineers works closely with mechanical engineers, architects, building owners, contractors, and other professionals in the selection and application of a wide range of products to provide the best in HVAC solutions ranging from energy efficiency to air disinfection. From new construction to retrofits, Tom Barrow's integrated services and industry-leading manufacturers allow them to offer the best solutions to clients. www.TomBarrow.com.

Tom Barrow Co. is an Ardian portfolio company. Ardian is a world-leading private investment house, managing or advising $150bn of assets on behalf of more than 1,400 clients globally. www.ardian.com.

