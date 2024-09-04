Tom Barrow Company Announces Public Launch of Impact Climate Technologies (ICT)

ATLANTA, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Barrow Company is pleased to announce the public launch of Impact Climate Technologies, Inc. ("ICT"), the new corporate parent of Tom Barrow Company and its sister organizations. ICT now encompasses some of the most respected names in the commercial HVAC industry, including Tom Barrow Company, DMR Associates, Inc., H&B Engineered Products, John F. Scanlan, Inc., and R.F. Peck HVAC, LLC. Each of these businesses will continue to operate independently, building on their legacies and core values that have driven their success for decades.

ICT leverages its extensive expertise, assets, and operational and sales support to ensure the continued growth and success of these legacy brands. At the same time, ICT fosters collaboration to accelerate growth in key industry segments.

With over 300 years of combined experience, spanning 19 offices across 12 states and the District of Columbia, Impact Climate Technologies offers comprehensive services and strong manufacturing partnerships. These partnerships provide energy-efficient, customized, and mission-critical HVAC solutions for commercial applications in sectors such as data centers, healthcare, higher education, high-tech manufacturing, and EV and battery manufacturing. ICT is committed to delivering innovative commercial HVAC systems with a steadfast focus on client success.

"The commercial HVAC industry is benefiting from exceptionally favorable long-term trends," said Mike Shea, CEO of ICT. "By uniting established, trusted companies with decades of experience, strong manufacturing relationships, and unwavering core values, Impact Climate Technologies is positioned to serve the expanding commercial HVAC market. As our name suggests, Impact Climate Technologies is dedicated to positively impacting our suppliers, customers, and the environment by solving our clients' most complex HVAC challenges and delivering unparalleled service. Moving forward, ICT will continue to expand its network of companies, enhancing our ability to serve a growing client base. This expanding footprint also provides our vendors with access to an increasing number of geographic and end markets across North America."

About Impact Climate Technologies

Impact Climate Technologies is a leading HVAC solutions provider, committed to partnering with top-tier companies to deliver excellence and innovation through collaboration. By preserving the unique cultures and values of its operating companies, ICT fosters their growth and success by providing access to assets, operational and sales support, and other key resources. For more information, visit www.impactclimatetechnologies.com.

About Tom Barrow Co.

Tom Barrow Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of Impact Climate Technologies, is the leading provider of HVAC solutions in the Southeast. Offering unmatched industry expertise, Tom Barrow Co. delivers integrated services through collaboration with design, engineering, and service professionals, as well as the exceptional manufacturing companies it represents. Its experienced team of sales engineers works closely with mechanical engineers, architects, building owners, contractors, and other professionals to select and apply a wide range of products that deliver optimal HVAC solutions, from energy efficiency to critical humidity control. Whether for new construction or retrofits, Tom Barrow Co. leverages its integrated services and partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers to offer the best solutions to its clients.

Visit www.TomBarrow.com for more information. Tom Barrow Co. is an Ardian portfolio company. Ardian is a world-leading private investment house, managing or advising $150 billion in assets on behalf of more than 1,400 clients globally. Visit www.ardian.com for more information.

