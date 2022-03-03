Tom Barrow Company, Atlanta, GA, Acquires CMH Solutions, Inc. of West Palm Beach, FL

Tom Barrow Company now has eleven locations across the Southeast. Tweet this

"As we join Tom Barrow Company, our experienced team will continue adding value to the Southeast Florida market," states Dwight Sley, Vice President and Engineered Sales Specialist, Tom Barrow Company, and former Principal, CMH Solutions, Inc. "We also look forward to hiring additional talent to address the new opportunities for growth created by joining Tom Barrow Company."

Tom Barrow Company represents many industry leading manufacturers, and with the new location, will be expanding their representation. Learn more at www.TomBarrow.com, or contact us at (800)229- 8226.

About Tom Barrow Company

As the leading provider of HVAC solutions in the Southeast, Tom Barrow Company offers clients unmatched industry expertise and integrated services through benefit-driven collaboration with our design, engineering, and service professionals and the exceptional manufacturing companies we proudly represent. Our experienced team of sales engineers works closely with mechanical engineers, architects, building owners, contractors, and other professionals in the selection and application of a wide range of products to provide the best in HVAC solutions ranging from energy efficiency to air disinfection. From new construction to retrofits, our integrated services and industry-leading manufacturers allow us to offer the best solutions to our clients.

