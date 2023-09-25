Tom Berry Joins MikeWorldWide London as General Manager

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide, a leading independent public relations agency has announced the appointment of Tom Berry as General Manager for its UK and European operations. Berry has 20 years' experience in growing and running PR agencies in the UK and Europe. He was previously chair and co-owner of the multi-award-winning tech boutique Chameleon, before he sold the agency to MikeWorldWide in 2021.

Berry had been working as a consultant for MikeWorldWide since April this year, helping the UK management team deliver growth and senior client consultancy. Over the summer, Berry and the US leadership decided that he should stay on to run the UK and European operation, given the momentum that had been generated in market.

"Anyone who has ever worked with Tom knows how lucky we are to have him return to lead our UK and European operation," said Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "Tom is widely recognized as being one of the best counsellors and strategists in the UK. And his inspirational leadership and inclusive management will help accelerate our growth and attract the best talent to MikeWorldWide."

Berry's strategy is to build on the agency's expertise in media and technology, using his extensive network and experience in industries ranging from cyber security to publishing. Before entering the world of PR, Berry was a commissioning editor for Financial Times Business and Deputy Editor of Financial Director magazine – where he was twice named Business Journalist of the Year in national awards.

"We have huge opportunity to build a brilliant brand for MikeWorldWide in the UK and Europe," said Berry. "We are starting from a strong base because our clients are leaders in their industries, and our people are some of the most talented I have worked with." Berry added: "We chose to sell Chameleon to Michael and his team because they deeply cared about looking after people and doing positive work. I'm rejoining because that commitment is now even stronger. I can't wait to get going."

Berry also aims to bring on a rolling programme of pro-bono clients to support purpose-led causes, supporting MikeWorldWide's pro-bono PR programme that it launched in 2020.

Outside of MikeWorldWide, Berry is a non-executive director for Mental Health First Aid England, The Employers' Network for Equality and Inclusion and King's College London.

MikeWorldWide London's current clients include a range of B2B and B2C clients such as The Sunday Times, Shutterstock, Sky, Secret Sales, Ivanti, MyWhoosh, and Fortra. The agency was just honored in the UK Creativepool Awards as Best Places to Work For.

About MikeWorldWide:

MikeWorldWide is a leading independent, integrated public relations agency serving global clients across the US & Europe. It employs more than 225 communications experts that live at the intersection of consumer brand marketing, technology, and corporate reputation. The award-winning firm applies its expertise and culture of caring through research, strategy, creativity, empathy, and insight for clients to maximize the potential of every marketing channel. It delivers breakthrough communications for the global enterprises, corporate leaders, and innovative brands who are driving the creative economy.

To learn more about MikeWorldWide, visit mww.com

