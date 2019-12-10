Tom Brady Stepping Down as Honorary Co-Chair of the Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port and Stepping Up as Global Ambassador for Best Buddies International

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After 16 years of serving as Honorary Co-Chair of the Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port , NFL Superstar Tom Brady is passing the leadership baton to the current event's Co-Chairs --- Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri, Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy, III., and welcoming new Co-Chairs Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

"It has been one of my greatest honors to serve as an Honorary Co-Chair of the Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port ," said Tom Brady. "This organization has become a part of my life. I love meeting the inspiring buddies at events, seeing their smiles, and hearing them talk about how Best Buddies has changed their lives for the better by helping them make friends at school and find meaningful jobs in their local communities. I am incredibly proud of all the great things that we have accomplished with the Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port over the years and I look forward to continuing to support the organization as a Global Ambassador."

"I'm also excited that my good friend Julian Edelman is stepping up, alongside Jayson Tatum, to serve as new honorary co-chairs for the new Friday night event hosted by Guy Fieri, Congressman Kennedy, and Vice Chairs Randy Greenstein and Ed Kane of Big Night Entertainment Group," said Brady.

The all-new 2020 Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port event will feature an extensive culinary experience with recipes from TB12 and Chef Allen Campbell and a private music concert in the new Big Night Live Hub on the Causeway, to support the organization's mission of inclusion for individuals with special abilities. For more information about the event, please visit: Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port .

"We are forever thankful for Tom's commitment to our cause and mission-driven initiatives that will continue to create friendships, jobs, leadership development training, and inclusive living opportunities for people with special abilities," said Anthony K. Shriver, founder, chairman & CEO of Best Buddies International. "Since 2003, Tom has proven himself to be a relentless and committed advocate for individuals with disabilities, always going above and beyond the call of duty to help promote a world of inclusion and opportunity for this population. We look forward to seeing all of the phenomenal things he will help us accomplish as a Global Ambassador."

