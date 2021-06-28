Tom D'Agostino, Jr., CEO of Smart Source, Announces Acquisition of Cornerstone Media

ATLANTA, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Source is pleased to announce its acquisition of the majority of assets of Spot Color, LLC, d/b/a Cornerstone Media. ("Cornerstone") in Birmingham, AL. Cornerstone was founded in 2001 by Marc Robillard and offers premier document management services, along with printed materials and promotional products, to its clients. The combination of Smart Source's industry leading technology and vendor footprint will increase efficiencies and service offering to Cornerstone's customers.

Smart Source is a leading Brand Management Business Process Outsourcer ("BPO") and Technology provider headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia which sources printed materials and promotional products for both domestic and international customers. The Company has a reputation for successfully integrating and growing existing customer relationships by leveraging its Brand Sourcing Technology to optimize customer pricing. As a result of this effort, and the success of our many customers, Smart Source has seen substantial growth and expansion in recent years. The acquisition of Cornerstone will allow Smart Source to further increase market share and strengthen its existing Southeast operations. The acquisition also allows Cornerstone to access the tools necessary to be a market leader and grow its business in an industry that continues to undergo change.

Cornerstone Media is a privately-owned company located in Birmingham, Alabama. Cornerstone's founder, Marc Robillard commented, "Cornerstone Media has been an influential and creative force in the Birmingham printing and promotional product space for more than 20 years. Joining forces with Smart Source positions us well for the next chapter with best-in-class technology and substantial resources. Additionally, we share a customer first focus. I am thrilled the Cornerstone Media family is joining the Smart Source family."

Tom D'Agostino, Jr. stated, "Over the past year the pandemic has rocked our world which has inevitably changed how we look at doing business going forward. I applaud the highly experienced and customer focused Cornerstone Team for joining forces with a company that has a plethora of capability to help their customers best market their reopening message." In announcing the acquisition, Scott Rich of Smart Source, stated, "it is a pleasure to welcome Marc Robillard and the Cornerstone team to the Smart Source family." And Sara Horn, Chief Operating Officer, is, "excited about the efficiencies, account reporting and infrastructure that Smart Source can bring to both Cornerstone's employees and clients as part of this combination."

All inquiries should be directed to:

Jack D. Huber

President

770.449.6300

Scott Rich

Senior Vice President of Sales

770.449.6300

About Smart Source

Smart Source is a premiere branded communications provider dedicated to delivering comprehensive BPO solutions. Based in Atlanta, Smart Source offers a full suite of solutions including creative services, document management and fulfillment management encompassing inventory management, kitting and distribution. The Company takes pride in delivering high quality products, providing industry expertise, streamlining processes and utilizing best-in-class technology to clients in a diverse array of industries including healthcare, finance, retail, hospitality and manufacturing.

SOURCE Smart Source LLC

Related Links

www.smartsourcellc.com

