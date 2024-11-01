Tom Davidson Joins Leerink Partners as Co-President and Co-Head of Global Investment Banking

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leerink Partners, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare, is pleased to announce that Tom Davidson has joined as Co-President of the firm and Co-Head of Global Investment Banking. With a notable track record building healthcare investment banking businesses and delivering results for clients, Tom will advance Leerink Partners' strategic goals across the platform, and will drive the build-out of a world class M&A business.

"We are excited to welcome Tom to our executive leadership team," said Jeff Leerink, Chairman and CEO of Leerink Partners. "Tom brings more than thirty years of experience advising CEOs and boards across complex situations and a broad and complementary client relationship footprint. With Tom on board, we reaffirm our commitment to providing tailored solutions that drive client outcomes and will further strengthen our position as a leader in healthcare investment banking."

Over the last decade, Tom has been one of the most active M&A advisors in the Biopharma sector globally. He has advised on many of the most significant transactions in the sector including the largest deals announced in 2021 and 2022. In addition to his recurring work with some of the most prominent companies in the sector, he focuses much of his practice on working with emerging growth biotechnology companies.

"I have tremendous respect for the client-focused and knowledge-based healthcare business that Jeff Leerink, Dan Dubin and the rest of the Leerink team have built," said Tom Davidson. "We share very similar values including a deep commitment to clients and to our team. I look forward to contributing to Leerink Partners' future success."

To learn more, visit: https://www.leerink.com/.

About Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners is a highly specialized healthcare investment bank with a legacy of excellence in the financial industry. The firm's experienced team delivers innovative advisory solutions, capital raising expertise, and unique insights to empower clients to achieve their strategic objectives. Since inception, the firm has advised on $65 billion, helped clients raise over $170 billion and has established itself as a trusted partner to healthcare companies and their investors. The firm is a broker-dealer registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Leerink Partners

Contact: Diane Vieira

(617) 918-4097

Prosek Partners for Leerink Partners

Contact: Mara Bernstein

(646) 818-9278

SOURCE Leerink Partners