Tom Edson Joins Alpha Omega as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega Integration announced today that Tom Edson has joined the organization as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Tom has been a leader in financial management for the technology and cybersecurity community for over 15 years. He wore dual hats for the past year as Principal at Capgemini Government Solutions and CFO for VariQ during their merger. Tom served as CFO/COO at VariQ for 13 years. Prior to joining VariQ Tom served as a Senior Associate with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Tom Edson, Chief Financial Officer

"I am looking forward to my multifaceted role managing contracts, finance, and pricing to support and perpetuate Alpha Omega's impressive growth and trajectory," Tom said. "As CFO, my mission will be to shape corporate strategy through financial governance, build infrastructure for further growth, and ensure financial governance and compliance."

"We are excited to have Tom Edson join Alpha Omega and bring his unique combination of financial management expertise and digital transformation to Alpha Omega," said Gautam Ijoor, CEO of Alpha Omega. "The CFO and financial teams are key players in screening M&As, and our growth focus includes more acquisitions to stay true to our mission and objectives. Tom is a highly strategic addition to Alpha Omega's passionate and experienced leadership group that will drive us to next-level growth, service, and delivery."

Born in France and raised in Argentina, Tom came to the US at age 16, and lived in Texas and California. He worked in Alaska as a commercial fisherman before returning to school. Tom received both his Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Master of Science in Accounting from The University of Texas San Antonio before becoming a CPA. He is also a certified Project Management Professional.

An avid cook and grill master, Tom and his wife have a young daughter and live in Washington DC.

For more information, please visit www.alphaomegaintegration.com

