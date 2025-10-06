BERO and happy® Coffee Unite for Collaboration Celebrating Friendship, Craft, and Exceptional Flavor, Available as a Limited Exclusive at Target

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BERO, the premium non-alcoholic beer co-founded by Tom Holland, and happy® Coffee, the thoughtfully sourced, slow roasted coffee co-founded by Robert Downey Jr., today announce a unique, dual collaboration: BERO Coffee Draught & happy® Eternal Hoptimist ground coffee. Born out of admiration, trust, and a shared pursuit of excellence, the partnership stems from the longtime friendship between the founders of these two unique brands. Today, Tom and Robert join forces to bring consumers two limited-edition beverages built on authentic connection, brewed with intention, and crafted for limitless enjoyment.

Tom Holland & Robert Downey Jr. Team Up to Launch Two Unique Beverages that Bridge Beer & Coffee Traditions

Holland and Downey's friendship, which has been brewing for over a decade, is marked by a mutual respect for each other's craft both on and off screen. Whether Tom is pouring a pint or Robert is sipping a mug of freshly brewed coffee, each has channeled their passion into building brands that value quality, precision, and the belief that great drinks have the power to bring people together. BERO delivers on that promise through its gold standard approach where non-alcoholic beer is the trophy, not a consolation prize, while happy® brings it to life through careful sourcing from growers across eight countries and a slower, lower-temperature roasting process that coaxes out rich, layered flavor. This collaboration is a celebration, with coffee and beer alike, to the skill, care, and camaraderie that have defined both their friendship and their brands from the start.

The collaboration will feature two limited edition products, BERO Coffee Draught, a smooth, full-bodied beverage that blends the roasted depth of a stout-style beer with the silky, satisfying character of happy®'s coffee. Balanced malt sweetness, cocoa notes, and roasted coffee undertones are carried by a creamy nitrogen-infused mouthfeel, finishing crisp and clean at under 0.5% ABV. It's a beer that pairs perfectly with hearty dishes, shines alongside dessert, or can be enjoyed entirely on its own.

Alongside the Draught, the happy® Eternal Hoptimist ground coffee promises another bold expression that honors the art of brewing and coffee roasting alike. This origin blends bold 100% arabica coffee beans from Brazil and Colombia with happy vibes, inspired by the hops from our friends at BERO, while remaining completely alcohol-free. It's slow roasted to be smooth and balanced with notes of citrus and pine. It's unexpected and seriously delicious™.

"My friendship with Tom stems from mutual support and respect, and this partnership is exactly that — sharing what we love and creating quality products in tandem," shared Robert Downey Jr.

"This is the kind of collaboration you can only do with a friend," said Tom Holland. "Robert knows coffee better than anyone, and we wanted to bring that same level of care to a beer that celebrates what both our brands stand for: quality, craft, and a premium experience in every sip."

BERO Coffee Draught and happy® Eternal Hoptimist ground coffee will be available at berobrewing.com , happyproducts.com , and as a limited exclusive at Target stores nationwide, inviting drinkers to enjoy authentic flavor at any hour, AM to PM.

About BERO

Born in London, crafted in America, and enjoyed worldwide, BERO is the most premium non-alcoholic beer on the market and is co-created by Tom Holland and John Herman for those who never settle. With supreme ingredients and remarkable taste, our beer makes sure nothing gets in the way of savoring every moment. Because you're already chasing a life enriched – we're simply here to make it exceptional. Expect Nothing Less.

About happy®

Co-founded by Robert Downey Jr. and Craig Dubitsky, happy® is on a mission to help rediscover and elevate the everyday, starting with coffee. Thoughtfully sourced and expertly blended, happy® offers bright and beautiful design, unique packaging, and seriously delicious™ coffee that delivers next-level delight. Happy® is proud to partner with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the largest grassroots mental health organization in the U.S. to increase awareness and to help remove the stigma surrounding mental health. A QR code linking directly to NAMI is featured on every product to connect people to the support they need. Together, we can make a difference.

