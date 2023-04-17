Tom Homan and The America Project Present Border911 - Protect Watertown, NY

A first-ever solutions-oriented border event helping communities learn how to take action on Fentanyl Deaths, Child Sex and Human Trafficking, and National Security

WATERTOWN, N.Y., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concerned citizens and the media are invited to join The America Project's Border 911 Townhall and dinner with the speakers on Saturday, May 6, 2023, beginning at 5:00 p.m. The Townhall is taking place at The Italian American Civic Association, 192 Bellew Avenue, Watertown, NY 13601 and is the first-ever solutions-oriented border event in Jefferson County, New York.

The America Project (TAP) is raising awareness through its Border911 mission by discussing the national security crisis America is facing because of the current administration's open border policies. TAP is asking for - parents, teachers, local business owners, community leaders, elected officials, law enforcement, EMS, firefighters, active-duty military, veterans, retired law enforcement, along with all those who care about our National Security, the safety our children, Americans, and all those affected by illegal immigration - attend this important event.

Border911 reveals the true stories and consequences of America's national security crisis by bringing together experts, citizens, and elected officials to empower and encourage open, honest, and informed dialogue surrounding the United States' borders. The America Project is dedicated to addressing America's national security crisis as a result of open borders and they tirelessly advocate for solutions using a multifaceted approach.

Border 911 Townhall speakers include:

Tom Homan, CEO of the America Project, Border Expert, and former Acting Director of ICE

Forrest McLean, President of The America Project, Inc.

Jaeson Jones, former Captain with the Texas Department of Public Safety's Intelligence and Counter-terrorism Division.

Margie Kochman, Angel Mom

Speakers present shocking, true stories about what is really happening at our borders and in our communities and what "We The People" can do to stop the national security crisis plaguing our nation.

Join The America Project in their efforts to safeguard our national security, our children, and our communities, by attending this important Border911 event. Community involvement - your involvement is crucial in making a positive impact to create a safer and more secure future for all.

The America Project is an America First, non-profit organization whose lines of efforts focus on defending Rights and Freedoms, Election Victory, Border Security and Legislative Action.

To learn more about The America Project's efforts and how you can get involved, please visit: https://americaproject.com and share TAP's message with friends, family, and colleagues. They urgently need your support and help to take action on National Security, Border Security, Rights and Freedoms, and Election Victories. Please visit this link to make a vital contribution: https://americaproject.com/donate – any amount helps. Your support will have a tremendous impact on The America Project's mission to save lives and save America.

For more information contact: [email protected]

