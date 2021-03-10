Tom Jones of Transworld wins Prestigious Gold Cup Award for Top Agent of the year 2020

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Jones has again won the top producer of the year at Transworld Business Advisors of Florida. This award is given to the top producer for the year for the entire state of Florida and in 2020 Jones once again has won the title.

"Tom has been a top performer throughout his 25-plus year career at Transworld. He has closed many large transactions that has helped him win the Transworld Gold Cup multiple times. He has the experience and skills necessary to get tough deals done." stated Andy Cagnetta, CEO of Transworld Business Advisors.

Tom Jones added, "Being able to solve complicated transaction issues and having a great team behind you are the keys to getting these deals across the finish line."

About Thomas I Jones, PA

Tom Jones has over 30 years of experience helping small to mid-sized business owners buy and sell their businesses. He also is well known as a top lecturer, trainer and mentor in the field of business sales, mergers & acquisitions. He serves as senior vice president and is an equity owner at Transworld Business Advisors.

About Transworld Business Advisors

Transworld Business Advisors is the premier business brokerage firm and now a worldwide franchisor. Established in 1979, the company is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL. with over 200 offices throughout the U.S. The company specializes in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, distribution, service, technology, healthcare and retail businesses. Currently, the company boasts a staff of 600 agents and more than 5000 business listings, making it the largest brokerage firm in the country. For more information, visit the website at www.tworld.com .

